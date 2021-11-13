‘We gave shots to everyone in line’: Women share alcohol bottles with airport-goers instead of dumping them in viral TikTok

Three young women chose to share their alcohol rather than dump it at the TSA checkpoint of an airport in a viral video that has garnered 5.8 million views.

In the video, posted by @latinnbellaa on Friday, one of the young women begins drinking a bottle of Ciroc by herself, as another passes a bottle of pineapple Malibu rum down the line, offering shots to others who are waiting. It’s unclear which airport this incident took place, but the women said they are from Miami.

“They didn’t let us take our bottles through checkin so we gave shots to everyone in line,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Some commenters criticized the sharing of alcohol, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Must wear masks (green checkmark)? Can take alcohol (red x mark)? Can chug and share hard liquor with crowds of unknown strangers(green checkmark)?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter found it odd that the 3-ounce rule for liquids in carry-on luggage was not something the young women took into account before going through security.

“I just want to know how you thought you could just bring a whole bottle of liquid in your carry on,” the commenter wrote.

One commenter only lamented that they were not there.

“I can’t believe they are allowing this type of behavior at the airport and I’m even more disappointed I wasn’t there to participate,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter commended the women for not wasting the alcohol.

“I love this!” they wrote. “Shots for everybody! That’s right girls don’t waste no liquor.”

Others took the opportunity to make humor out of the situation.

“They must be flying Spirit,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @latinnbellaa regarding the video via TikTok DM.

