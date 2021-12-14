photo of a dress (l) woman reaching towards dress (m) woman showing label on dress ®

‘Somebody definitely stitched this on’: TikToker issues viral PSA to T.J. Maxx customers after allegedly finding dress with fake label

'As a consumer, we all need to know this. ... Always, always check that inside tag.'

Published Dec 14, 2021

A professional reseller allegedly spotted a fake alice + olivia dress label sewn on a Target-collab dress at T.J. Maxx and issued a PSA to consumers in a viral TikTok.

@gorjesboutique is a TikTok content creator and professional clothing reseller with over 72,000 TikTok followers. She regularly posts videos sharing clothing reselling tips. Captioned “Be Careful!,” her video showing an alleged fake alice + olivia dress label got over 1.7 million views and 136,000 likes since being posted on Monday. “As a consumer, we all need to know this,” she says.

Be Careful! #themoreyouknow #tjmaxxfinds #aliceolivia #designercheck #fakedesignerbrand #targetclothes #fakevsreal #definitelyfake #resellercommunity

T.J. Maxx is known for selling designer products at discount prices. @gorjesboutique was browsing the store’s clearance section and stumbled upon a dress with an alice + olivia label.

“alice + olivia is a high-end brand,” @gorjesboutique says in the clip. “Per the tag on this dress, it originally retailed for $595.00. T.J. Maxx priced this at $149.00, and it was clearance for $54.00.”

“I know alice + olivia, and they do not make dresses like this,” @gorjesboutique continues.

She proceeds to unveil a “LoveShackFancy” label in another part of the dress. “Always, always check that inside tag,” she says.

While LoveShackFancy is a higher-end brand, that particular dress comes from their lower-end collaboration with Target, according to the TikToker.

“Taking a look at the label, somebody definitely stitched it on,” @gorjesboutique says, alleging that they returned it to T.J. Maxx for a refund.

The creator proceeds to take the dress to a manager and let them know.

Many of the 886 commenters on the original video were quick to point out that LoveShackFancy is also a high-end brand.

In a follow-up video, @gorjesboutique clarifies that LoveShackFancy is not a Target brand like she stated in the original video but that the dress in question allegedly comes from its collaboration with Target.

Reply to @gorjesboutique #themoreyouknow #tjmaxxfinds #aliceolivia #designercheck #fakevsreal #loveshackfancy #resellercommunity #iwaswrong

“Either way LoveShackFancy does not equal alice + olivia,” @gorjesboutique says. “Whether it’s higher end or not, if I’m looking for a certain brand, that’s the brand I want.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @gorjesboutique and T.J. Maxx for comment.

*First Published: Dec 14, 2021, 12:22 pm CST

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

