‘Somebody definitely stitched this on’: TikToker issues viral PSA to T.J. Maxx customers after allegedly finding dress with fake label

A professional reseller allegedly spotted a fake alice + olivia dress label sewn on a Target-collab dress at T.J. Maxx and issued a PSA to consumers in a viral TikTok.

@gorjesboutique is a TikTok content creator and professional clothing reseller with over 72,000 TikTok followers. She regularly posts videos sharing clothing reselling tips. Captioned “Be Careful!,” her video showing an alleged fake alice + olivia dress label got over 1.7 million views and 136,000 likes since being posted on Monday. “As a consumer, we all need to know this,” she says.

T.J. Maxx is known for selling designer products at discount prices. @gorjesboutique was browsing the store’s clearance section and stumbled upon a dress with an alice + olivia label.

“alice + olivia is a high-end brand,” @gorjesboutique says in the clip. “Per the tag on this dress, it originally retailed for $595.00. T.J. Maxx priced this at $149.00, and it was clearance for $54.00.”

“I know alice + olivia, and they do not make dresses like this,” @gorjesboutique continues.

She proceeds to unveil a “LoveShackFancy” label in another part of the dress. “Always, always check that inside tag,” she says.

While LoveShackFancy is a higher-end brand, that particular dress comes from their lower-end collaboration with Target, according to the TikToker.

“Taking a look at the label, somebody definitely stitched it on,” @gorjesboutique says, alleging that they returned it to T.J. Maxx for a refund.

The creator proceeds to take the dress to a manager and let them know.

Many of the 886 commenters on the original video were quick to point out that LoveShackFancy is also a high-end brand.

In a follow-up video, @gorjesboutique clarifies that LoveShackFancy is not a Target brand like she stated in the original video but that the dress in question allegedly comes from its collaboration with Target.

“Either way LoveShackFancy does not equal alice + olivia,” @gorjesboutique says. “Whether it’s higher end or not, if I’m looking for a certain brand, that’s the brand I want.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @gorjesboutique and T.J. Maxx for comment.

