‘It looks like iced tea’: TikToker says her clear Kylie Skin cleanser turned brown

A lifestyle and beauty TikToker was in for a surprise when she went to grab her Kylie skin cleanser. The liquid, which was clear when she bought it, had turned a concerning reddish-brown color.

“POV your Kylie Skin face wash magically turned 💩 color,” Patzy (@Patzycrisol) said in the video.

Patzy warned others not to use the product on their faces, but stated, “it will probably clean your rims pretty good though.” The $24 cleanser isn’t supposed to expire for 12 months according to the label.

The video, which has more than 100,000 views on the platform, is accompanied by a clip of Nicki Minaj saying, “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t do it, don’t do it.”

“Uh- that looks like blood,” said one person, another said “it looks like iced tea.”

Commenters explained that the product likely oxidized, meaning an ingredient degraded making the product unsafe to use. The cleanser contains vitamin C, an ingredient known to oxidize when it comes in contact with light, heat, and air. For this reason, skincare companies tend to put products with vitamin C in opaque containers to prevent contact with light, but the bottle Patzy is holding up is clear.

Judging by the Ulta website, it seems the latest product packaging is an opaque pink bottle. It’s unclear when Patzy got her product.

Patzy isn’t the only one who’s had a Kylie product go bad. Several people in the comments said the same thing happened to them.

“Yeah I used mine for a few months bc I got it in boxycharm and then it changed colors maybe 2/3 through it so I chucked it,” one commenter replied.

Last year, several articles, YouTube videos, and social media posts circulated with people calling out the company with the same problem.

TikToker @stephanieeek went viral last October for using the product as a bathroom cleaner. She sprayed the foam face cleanser all over her bathroom faucet, let it sit for about 10 minutes, and then wiped it off to reveal a clean new surface.

“Oh my gosh, ew, we put that on our faces,” Stephanie cringed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Patzy via TikTok comment and Kylie Skin via email.

