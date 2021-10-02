‘I LOVE this level of pettiness’: TikToker shows how he keeps people from walking across his lawn, sparking debate

A TikTok showing one man’s method of keeping people off of his lawn has ignited a surprisingly sharp divide in the comments.

Thomas Lyons (@tgunz81) shared video from a security camera with the teasing text “when people won’t stop cutting across your lawn…”

The happy-go-lucky music jives perfectly with an image of trespasser #1 cutting deeply across a corner lot to shave maybe 30 seconds off their commute time—only to be chased right off with a sprinkler that covers the span of the yard.

According to Lyon’s post, the sprinkler is automated, and seems to be triggered by motion. So every time someone gets to a certain point in the yard, it turns on.

Some viewers were seriously pressed about the method, with many insisting it shouldn’t be a big deal to let strangers walk on the lawn because it’s “just grass.”

“Never understood why walking on the lawn was such a bad thing,” wrote @wolf_man89. “It’s grass.”

“Girl let those kids get home a minute faster,” another viewer commented.

Another complained that it’s actually “rude” to stop strangers from trespassing on your lawn because they may need to “go somewhere fast without access to vehicles.”

But others pushed back, with the reminder that it’s disrespectful to intrude on someone else’s property and that so much traipsing across the grass can cause pricey damage that the owner will be responsible for.

“It isn’t just about walking on the grass. We owners have to clean up the garbage they drop, replace grass that is killed by constant foot traffic,” @doggo_mom_life pointed out.

“You just know the ones saying it’s no big deal it’s just grass…still live at home or are renters,” said @itdude2020.

Another TikToker pointed out that letting people walk on your property can have unexpected consequences as well.

“Had someone do this in our yard. Tried to sue us bc they tripped in a hole my dog dug & fractured their ankle,” @pooch_skylar_luna explained. “Keep spraying them down.”

A subsequent video showed just how many people were cutting through the yard on a regular basis, sometimes even on bikes, despite being asked not to.

And despite all the people throwing a fit in the comments, the overall sentiment seemed to mostly be in line with this top comment from @tatty_daddy_: “I LOVE this level of pettiness. It’s your lawn, so do as you wish.”

Lyons himself commented that the sprinkler system was just installed recently, so he hopes to put more videos of people learning the hard way that the sidewalk is there for a reason.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lyons via TikTok comment.

