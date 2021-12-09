‘Me explaining to my manager why my friends paid 30cents for 8 frappucino’s’: Starbucks workers reveal how they hook up their friends at work

A TikToker’s joke sparked discussion about how Starbucks employees hook up their friends at work all the time——and earned them 1.2 million views along the way.

“Me explaining to my manager why my friends paid 30cents for 8 frappucino’s,” TikToker @m.amya said in a video on Dec. 3. The TikToker ultimately clarified in the comments section that she was joking.

Some users argued that if their friends ordered that many Frappuccinos, they would make them pay for it. “Nah if I had to make eight fraps I would make all my friends pay,” one user wrote.

Some warned the worker against making such content—even if made as a joke—because they allegedly have seen other Starbucks workers on TikTok lose their jobs. “Girl be careful making vids at work like this, (I’ve) seen too many people follow them up with ‘I got fired,'” one user commented.

And many other apparent current or former Starbucks workers claimed that they hook their friends up.

“I used to make ’em go through the drive thru and I would just delete the entire order at the window lmao,” one wrote.

“I just made the drinks and call out their names as if they ordered,” another user commented.

