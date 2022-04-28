Barista says Starbucks macchiatos and ‘real coffee shop’ macchiatos are different

A barista explained the difference between macchiatos from Starbucks and macchiatos from what she called “real coffee shops” on TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed over 100,000 times, TikToker @_brieta speaks about a conversation she has on a regular basis with people who come into the shop she works at to order a macchiato.

“And you ask them if they want a traditional macchiato or a Starbucks macchiato, and they say, ‘What’s the difference?’ And I say, ‘A traditional macchiato is a shot of espresso with a dollop of foam on top. It’s like this big,” she says, using her fingers to gesture that it is small.

“And a Starbucks macchiato is, like, a caramel latte,” she adds.

She says the customers usually opt for the traditional macchiato but have a change of heart once they get it.

“So I make it for them, and when I hand it to them, they go, ‘That’s not what I wanted.’ And then I say, ‘Do you want me to make you a Starbucks macchiato? And they say ‘Yeah.'”

Many viewers who claim to be baristas resonated with @_brieta’s video.

“As a barista, I don’t even explain it anymore. I just make it and I love to see their faces,” one said.

Others noted that Starbucks features two “macchiatos” on its regular menu: the “caramel macchiato,” which is the drink @_brieta is referring to in her video, and the espresso macchiato, which is more traditional.

According to the Starbucks menu, the caramel macchiato consists of “freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.” And the espresso macchiato includes “espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam.” The espresso macchiato comes in four sizes, the largest of which is 3 ounces and called a quad.

“As a Starbucks barista yes they’re very different but we do have espresso macchiatos with the dollop foam on it it’s just not wirely well known,” one pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to @_brieta via TikTok comment.