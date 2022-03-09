‘How are people not ordering size first?’: Starbucks barista shares why it’s important customers order size first

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks barista doubles down on why it’s important for customers to order their drink size first.

TikTok user Danielle Sanchez (@thehighbarista) followed up her original viral video, in which she lip-syncs “hey, isn’t this easy?” underneath a text overlay that says, “When a customer orders their drink by saying the size first.”

Sanchez later made a video reply explaining how ordering size first makes your barista’s job easier. “Yes it makes out job on POS so much easier !” the comment she was replying to read.

Sanchez shows her followers that in the Starbucks point of sale system, size is the first thing Starbucks baristas are prompted to enter. She notes that customers can order “however you want,” but this streamlines the process of ordering a drink.

“Why it’s easier on the barista if you order size first,” the text overlay notes.

Sanchez’s video has received 62,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday.

Commenters agreed that “size first” is the right way to order.

“It should be size temp drink type (latte, coffee etc) w/ type of milk and (any additions) that you would like last,” TikTok user @luisaaluisaaa said in a comment that Sanchez liked.

“Wait but how are people not ordering size first??” another questioned.

“Personally i think ordering by the size and temperature first is important bc the barista can get started on the drink faster,” a third wrote.

Other alleged baristas also weighed in.

“it’s esp important if ur ordering in a drive thru. we’re timed on all transactions & hearing size first helps us inside get a head start on ur drink,” one claimed.

Another commenter, @juul.lee, noted that Starbucks’ default size is grande, so if a customer doesn’t specify what size they want in their order, they’re likely to receive a grande.

