A dark area with cobwebs.

@addisoncassel/TikTok

‘There’s a room under our room’: TikToker finds apparent secret tunnel under one-story hotel in viral video

'I was on my hotel bed and I noticed a cut-out on the floor.'

Internet Culture

Published Oct 14, 2021

A TikToker and her grandmother found a cut-out on the carpeted floor that opens to an apparent secret tunnel under their small one-story hotel.

A video featuring their finding, which amassed over 4.6 million views and 319,000 likes since being posted earlier in the week, shows TikTok user @addisoncassel, who seemingly goes by Addison, opening the cut-out on the floor and revealing a tunnel.

@addisoncassel

Captioned, “Better not be a body under my bed,” the video features a text overlay explaining the situation.

“I was on my hotel bed and I noticed a cut-out on the floor,” the TikToker notes via text overlay and the text-to-speech effect.

“Me and my grandma got it open, there was two layers covering it… There’s a room under our room, it’s a one-story motel,” Addison continues.

In a follow-up video, she explains how she found the room and that she couldn’t see the end of the tunnel.

@addisoncassel

“It might be a crawl space… but there were no pipes or wiring that I could see,” she says.

Some of the commenters on the original video speculated about the room’s use and origins.

“Could be a boiler room, or bomb shelter- especially if it’s an older hotel,” user @tayistrippin said.

“It’s a crawl space,” another user, mynameisjessica400, speculated.

Others made cultural references and poked fun at the potential horror movie setting.

“I watched a movie once about a psycho motel owner that had underground tunnels to each room, and he’d butcher guests in their sleep,” @itsrobertahern said.

Daily Dot reached out to @addisoncassel for comment.

*First Published: Oct 14, 2021, 2:50 pm CDT

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

