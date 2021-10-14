‘There’s a room under our room’: TikToker finds apparent secret tunnel under one-story hotel in viral video

A TikToker and her grandmother found a cut-out on the carpeted floor that opens to an apparent secret tunnel under their small one-story hotel.

A video featuring their finding, which amassed over 4.6 million views and 319,000 likes since being posted earlier in the week, shows TikTok user @addisoncassel, who seemingly goes by Addison, opening the cut-out on the floor and revealing a tunnel.

Captioned, “Better not be a body under my bed,” the video features a text overlay explaining the situation.

“I was on my hotel bed and I noticed a cut-out on the floor,” the TikToker notes via text overlay and the text-to-speech effect.

“Me and my grandma got it open, there was two layers covering it… There’s a room under our room, it’s a one-story motel,” Addison continues.

In a follow-up video, she explains how she found the room and that she couldn’t see the end of the tunnel.

“It might be a crawl space… but there were no pipes or wiring that I could see,” she says.

Some of the commenters on the original video speculated about the room’s use and origins.

“Could be a boiler room, or bomb shelter- especially if it’s an older hotel,” user @tayistrippin said.

“It’s a crawl space,” another user, mynameisjessica400, speculated.

Others made cultural references and poked fun at the potential horror movie setting.

“I watched a movie once about a psycho motel owner that had underground tunnels to each room, and he’d butcher guests in their sleep,” @itsrobertahern said.

Daily Dot reached out to @addisoncassel for comment.

Today’s top stories