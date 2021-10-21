TikToker takes matters into his own hands when neighbor continues to take up 2 parking spots

A TikToker decided to leave strongly-worded notes on his neighbor’s car every time they double-parked, a viral TikTok video shows.

Captioned, “What should I write next?,” the 11-second video amassed over 2.1 million views and 286,000 likes since posted by @hey_dyl on Sept. 22.

The video zooms in on a car taking up two parking spots as @hey_dyl sticks a note on the car that reads: “Your mom’s a hoe.”

Many of the 3,252 commenters had colorful suggestions for his next note.

“The way you pulled in makes me wish your dad would’ve pulled out,” @gennamazzei suggested.

“Leave a coloring page and say, ‘It’s okay, sometimes toddlers have trouble staying in the lines too, here’s some practice for you,'” another user, @srw_93, urged.

In a follow-up video posted on Sept. 26, @hey_dyl shared a message the apartment complex sent out to residents.

“We would like to remind all residents that if they notice anything that violates our community and parking policies, please notify the office ASAP. What you should not do is write derogatory remarks on anyone’s vehicle/personal property regardless if they violated any of their policies. It is considered harassment and vandalism, and we will be looking into who committed these acts,” the message says.

Apparently, the habitual double-parker informed the apartment complex about the note. “Wait so they park like THAT and they’re a snitch???” one of the top comments reads on that video.

Another suggested the TikToker leave one last note that reads: “Snitches get stitches.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @hey_dyl for comment.

Today’s top stories