‘We see everything’: Movie theater worker reveals how employees know when you are doing ‘the nasty’ in the theater

Employees at movie theaters see a lot more than most moviegoers realize, according to a revealing new TikTok.

Posted by user @.no1headache, a brief video details how employees at major movie theaters “see everything.”

Based on her orange-rimmed hat, it appears that the TikToker is an employee at a Vue theater location. The video appears to be filmed from an employee-only space, where @.no1headache sits eyeballing a screen displaying multiple views from a range of security cameras. The cameras appear to show the seating area of every theater in the cinema.

An unidentified, frenetic song plays in the background of the video. The trilling flutes and rapid beats of the song appear to be taken from the animated film Kirikou and the Sorceress. As the music builds, @.no1headache glances back and forth between the numerous security screens and the camera, with a look of increasing wide-eyed surprise on her face.

The simple video is less than 10 seconds long, but that was plenty of time to rile up commenters. It seems that almost no one knew about the common movie theater security tactic, pushing people to express their shock and amusement in the comments.

One person jokingly commented that they’ve “made like 17 movies in there.” They weren’t the only one, either. While no commenters seemed overly upset to realize their dirty deeds had apparently been caught on camera, numerous people noted that “Ima have to charge you for the content I’ve made there.”

Other people were more concerned about the apparent notion that, for years, employees have known about all the food we sneak into movie theaters.

“So y’all see me take my whole fridge outta my bag,” one person asked. In fact, it seems like quite a few people get ambitious when it comes to bringing outside food into a theater. “You telling me the time I snuck in a large pizza they been watching me eat,” one person wondered.

Another commenter even wrote that “one time I took tamales in there.”

While some viewers were scandalized and thoroughly shaken by the revelation, others simply invited @.no1headache and other theater employees to “enjoy the show.”

There’s pretty much nothing movie theater employees can’t see, according to @.no1headache. She revealed in a comment that employees “also have night vision goggles,” so it doesn’t matter how dark the theater is. Viewers took it as an official warning about what they can get away with in theaters, but the knowledge isn’t stopping many of them from heading back to the theater for some Eternals and chill.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vue Cinemas.

