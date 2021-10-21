McDonald’s worker shares what they do when customer ‘demands’ fresh fries in viral TikTok

Once again, a McDonald’s worker went viral for showing how they reheat cold fries in the deep-fryer when customers demand “fresh fries.”

User @dresav92’s 15-second video amassed over 911,700 views and 51,300 likes since being posted on Wednesday.

Captioned “When you DEMAND fresh fries at McDonald’s,” the video shows @dresav92 scooping out a basket of cold fries and reheating them quickly in the deep-fryer before giving them back to the customer.

Some of the 2,300 commenters said they were fine with fries being reheated, as long as they come out hot.

“Literally as long as they aren’t cold, tough, or soggy idc. If that fixes it then I’m cool with it,” @judethedudette said.

Others debated if a customer asking for fresh fries is considered rude.

“How is asking for fresh fries rude? I swear people love to do the bare minimum,” @ceramoon95 argued.

“DEMANDING and ASKING are TWO different things,” the creator responded.

The video also sparked a discussion over what you can reasonably expect out of fast food.

“Y’all got way too picky for some McDonald’s,” @therealbinchy said.

“It’s fast food if you want fresh food, make it yourself,” another user, @kelseykilbane, wrote.

This is only the latest in a series of fast-food workers’ videos exposing what goes on behind the scenes of minimum wage industries.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dresav92 and McDonald’s for comment.

