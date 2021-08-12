Would you like to publicly track and review all the porn movies you’ve recently watched? If so, Letterboxd is about to make that much easier. The popular film review platform will soon include erotic cinema among its usual fare, beginning with a “curated selection” of adult films.

For those who aren’t familiar with Letterboxd, the platform allows users to keep track of movies they’ve watched, add star ratings and reviews, and create themed lists of recommendations. Popular among film buffs, it’s a great way to find aggregated opinions that generally aren’t written by professional critics—kind of like Goodreads. It’s also known for its endless supply of snarky and offbeat reaction posts, including the kind of bizarre reviews you find on the @InsaneLetterbox Twitter feed.

Replying to a question on Twitter, Letterboxd confirmed that a curated selection of adult movies will soon be added to its massive library. Right now, X-rated images are often pixellated on the site, but users will apparently have the option to un-pixellate adult movie posters if they wish.

Hi all, we're doing some testing behind-the-scenes and adding a curated selection of adult films to the site soon. There will be a setting to opt-in to see adult films without pixellated posters. More information to come. — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 11, 2021

As XBIZ points out, this announcement coincides with streaming services picking up vintage archives of classic erotic films. Letterboxd’s list of adult movies probably won’t include contemporary Pornhub-style content, but will focus more on “Golden Age of Porn” films that were intended for cinematic release, and are considered to have serious cultural merit.

At the moment Deep Throat (1972), one of the most famous adult movies of all time, is not listed on Letterboxd. Neither is Behind the Green Door (1972), although Andy Warhol’s Blue Movie (1969) and The Devil in Miss Jones (1973) are available to review on the site, attracting the same kind of analysis you’d see from other cult films of the period. This is the type of movie we can likely expect to see when Letterboxd expands its purview.