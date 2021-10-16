‘Don’t hate the kids. Hate the parents’: Viral TikTok of kids playing on floor at Cheesecake Factory sparks debate

A TikTok video of children playing on the floor of a Cheesecake Factory has gone viral and sparked a debate on the platform.

In the TikTok video that was posted on Oct. 12 by Giovanna Plowman (@giovannaplowman), children are playing on the floor of a Cheesecake Factory. There are open Sweet N’ Low packets spread out around them alongside plastic straws.

“So we’re trying to enjoy this moment at [Cheesecake] Factory,” says Plowman in the TikTok. “I cannot. It’s the parents not doing absolutely anything.”

The parents reportedly shot “dirty looks” at the workers who were “trampling over them,” Plowman said in the caption before alleging the children were “screaming for the past hour.”

Some commenters agreed with Plowman that the children’s behavior was the fault of their parents.

“I don’t understand how they’re allowing them to just do whatever,” @salmonella916 wrote. “Just shows what kind parents they are.”

“Don’t hate the kids. Hate the parents,” @breezus_christt commented. “Children only know what they’re taught.”

“It’s just so dangerous for the workers and kids,” @sunnislabss wrote. “Like why don’t parents care for their kids safety.”

Others, however, thought Plowman and the commenters that backed her up were being too harsh.

“So the kids bothered you?” @velas211 questioned.

“They are just sitting on the floor, playing,” @steffanie_ruiz wrote.

Plowman has 18,000 followers on the platform and is also known as 2013’s Tampon Girl. A video she posted that year shows her putting a used tampon in her mouth. A couple of viewers even recognized Plowman from her Tampon Girl days.

“Hey…” @user8821207499536 commented. “You look familiar.”

“I’ll never forget her name,” @stonerella97 wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Plowman and the Cheesecake Factory.

