‘Some serious sh*t’: Jersey Mike’s worker shows sandwich training in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok posted Saturday, an alleged Jersey Mike’s worker illustrates the chain’s strict sandwich-making training.

TikTok user @juliusbrown889’s viral video takes viewers through how employees are trained to put oil and vinegar on sandwiches by practicing on a picture in a tray.

@juliusbrown889 working at Jersey Mike’s now they’re making me practice how to put oil and vinegar on a sandwich by using a pictureI’ve been doing this since 10:00 ♬ original sound – juliusbrown889

The video amassed over 1.8 million views and 179,900 likes since posting.

“Working at Jersey Mike’s is some serious shit,” the TikToker explains as he breaks down the training procedure, which involves pouring water, which has the same consistency as vinegar, into a tray with a life-size picture of a sandwich on the bottom.

“You grab [the vinegar bottle] by the neck with your un-dominant hand and hand it to your dominant hand,” he says. He then pours four dabs into the tray and measures into the measuring cup to check if he poured the correct amount. He says he’s required to hit exactly 2 ounces.

“I’ve been doing this since 10:00,” he says in the video caption.

Some commenters are shocked at how strict the procedure seems to be. People have mixed reactions to the process.

“I’m sure that they do not pay enough for this bs,” @songsysong says.

“So Jersey Mikes cares about the product they put out? This video makes me want to finally try it,” @bryantsharpley says.

Others share their own experiences working at Jersey Mike’s, attesting to the effort put into the food.

“Coming from a former JM employee, he’s right! Stressful and we’d have competitions with it,” @m_martinez.0024 says. “They def care about the food they put out.”

“I haven’t worked at Jersey Mike’s since 2016 but I guarantee you I can make a sub perfectly sill because it’s all muscle memory,” says @spapadopoulos.

Jersey Mike’s is known for their extensive training programs and recently ramped up employee expectations with franchise-wide sandwich competitions and longer training hours.

Similar viral videos of fast-food employees exposing behind-the-scenes recipes and procedures at restaurants have recently sparked debate about quality and pay.

The Daily Dot reached out to @juliusbrown889 and Jersey Mike’s for comment.

More fast food news