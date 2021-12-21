‘This is innovation’: Woman uses iPod shuffles as hair clips in viral TikTok, sparking debate

iPods used to be a coveted device for listening to music, but a viral TikTok showing a young woman opting to use them as hair clips instead has people freaking out.

Kirari (@sailorkiki) shared a video earlier this month in which she pairs a light green iPod shuffle with a purple one and makes them fashion, using the built in clips to stick them in her hair.

“My new favorite accessory,” she wrote in the caption. The video has received 1.7 million views.

iPod shuffles were always the cheapest option, generally retailing at around $49 a piece. But even that seems a little pricey for a simple hair accessory, prompting one user to ask, “What stage of capitalism is this?”

The TikToker didn’t specify whether she got these used online or had them lying around from a past purchase. Regardless, the repurposing of the once-hot electronic device left people feeling old.

“Imagine showing this video to someone in like 2006,” @stevenbubby suggested, while @anyakallgren called it the “ultimate Y2K accessory.”

“This physically pains me,” another user admitted.

“Imagine what the next generation will do [with your] iPhone 13 Pro Max,” joked @polycron.

Not everyone was critical. A lot of viewers expressed their delight at the accessories.

“This is innovation this is camp this is culture this is the future,” wrote @polybiusbabe.

“Ok but as someone who loved her shuffle as a kid… I’m in love with this!” @ellie.auburn agreed.

It appears Kirari is using the iPod shuffles both functionally and fashionably, as she posted a follow-up video showing how she clipped them onto headphones to use them as music players and cute hair accessories at the same time.

“It looks even better with the headphones,” one viewer replied.

“This is beginning cyberpunk and I’m OBSESSED,” another person asserted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sailorkiki for comment.

