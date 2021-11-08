‘That waffle batter gets reused until it starts to smell like beer’: TikToker who says she used to work in hotels warns not to eat the breakfast

A TikTok video of an alleged former hotel worker warning viewers against eating hotel breakfasts has garnered over 240,000 views in the three days since it was posted.

“I don’t know how to say this without being attacked by people in the industry, but y’all, if your hotel serves a hot continental breakfast, eggs, waffles, stuff like that, don’t eat that shit,” Brandi Agustus, or @brandiagustus, says in the video.

Agustus says she worked at multiple hotels in the industry, at the front desk and as a night auditor, and that the breakfast stations were poorly maintained. She says the waffle batter and maker were infrequently replaced and cleaned. “That waffle batter gets reused until it starts to smell like beer,” she says.

“They don’t give a shit about that breakfast,” she says, referring to corporate and management.

She says she was once told by a higher up to “use one paper towel to clean everything all night.” She says she had to use that one paper towel to clean “things like bowls, spatulas, the tables.”

“I would say if you were to do a hotel breakfast, or whatever, like that is a qualifier for you to pick the hotel, do like a DoubleTree; do something that has like a chef that makes your breakfast with the breakfast included,” she suggests. “I’m just trying to save y’all a headache.”

Agustus used sinister music to set the tone of her video.

Viewers, who also alleged to be former hotel workers, corroborated her account in the comments section. Some offered their own advice for staying in hotels.

“As a night auditor for a very popular hotel, she telling the truth,” one commenter wrote. “Stick to the pre-packaged foods, also check the room before you bring luggage in.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Agustus via TikTok direct message. It is unclear what hotels she worked for.