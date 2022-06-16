‘Those snacks are insulting’: Woman sparks debate after bribing FedEx workers with chips to deliver bed to back of her house

A woman bribed FedEx workers who were delivering her Wayfair bed with snacks in exchange for taking the large package to her back porch.

In the video posted by TikToker Malarie (@bigmouthbitchin) on Wednesday, she shows a note she left with a basket of snacks for the delivery workers to sweeten her request to carry the package to the back of her house while she was at work. The move sparked debate in the comments of her video.

The note reads, “See what happened was… I was supposed to be home for this big ass delivery, but somebody gotta pay these bills! Can you please deliver this to my back porch? It’s a lil full (don’t judge) but wherever you can fit it is appreciated!” In a comment, she explains that a “last minute change to [her] work schedule prevented her from being home at the scheduled delivery time.

She shares front porch camera footage of the two FedEx workers reading the note and scoping out the snacks she left for them, which included chips and gummy bears.

“Oh she know we coming with it,” one worker says as he spots the note. “She wants this bitch on the back porch. She left snacks.”

The other worker says, “fuck it,” and they take the package to the back porch as requested and circle back to claim their snacks. The delivery workers say “thank you” to the camera as they walk back to their truck.

The video is captioned, “Hey Wayfair, I got my bed, friend! Most wholesome, funniest thing that I’ve ever seen!” and has amassed over 2.5 million views as of Thursday. In the comments, some users applauded her kind gesture.

“MA’AM as a customer service worker we appreciate this level of kindness sooooooooo much more than you realize. Thank you!!!!!!!!” one user wrote.

“I know they was talking about your delivery the rest of their shift lol. That’s so awesome!” another said.

“As a fedex driver, i wish more people were appreciative like you. we get used and abused more often then not,” a third added.

However, others criticized Malarie for her request and decision to post the front door camera footage.

“That doesn’t mean it’s okay to post strangers on the internet while they’re working? Lol,” one user said.

“Definitely don’t ask my delivery person to essentially make a 2nd delivery for me lol. On the real, how about a sandwich? Those snacks are insulting,” another wrote.

In a comment, Malarie clarified that she was able to get in touch with both drivers and that “they both gave consent to be on TikTok.”

