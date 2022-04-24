‘Just raise the base!’: A Doordasher took to TikTok to show how they penalize drivers for not taking orders rather than raising their pay

A Doordasher took to TikTok to laugh off her frustrations with the app.

In her video, @swizzlebalarkey held up a screenshot of her attempt to decline an order. A dashboard appears showing how the decision would ding her acceptance rate and threaten her top dasher status overall.

https://www.tiktok.com/@swizzlebalarkey/video/7086112754569923882

“Just raise the base!” she says into the camera, referring to the base pay for drivers.

Her video has reached over 580,000 views and users are weighing in with their opinions.

Some users were supportive.

“Imagine how much less complaints and how much more deliveries there be if there was high enough base pay that any extra tips is a nice reward,” said @mithraboi.

“wanted me to drive almost 30 minutes for a four dollar tip,” wrote @zucchininoodz.

Some users didn’t show nearly as much sympathy.

“Sounds like they are listening to customers. People tired of food sitting when every dasher is declining orders,” wrote @ccassidy678.

“After declining so many orders they should just close your driver accounts. Y’all expect way to much,” said @lil_witchy_kitten.94.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash for comment and @swizzlebalarkey via TikTok comment.

More fast food news