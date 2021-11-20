‘It’s called DOLLAR TREE NOT 1.25 TREE’: TikToker calls out Dollar Tree for raising prices to $1.25

Dollar Tree is no longer sticking to its original “everything for a dollar and under” business model, and one TikToker is not having it.

TikToker Royale Lily posted a video reacting sorrowfully (and with a bit of dramatic flair) to the dollar store’s announcement that they’d be raising their prices from $1 to $1.25.

In the video, Lily is in front of a green screen picture of a Dollar Tree announcement that she presumably saw at her local store. The paper reads:

“For 35 years, our buyers have trekked around the world seeking out fantastic products at extreme value. We remain fiercely committed to our mission of bringing you Extreme Value Everyday, whatever the price.”

The convenience store started testing out the new prices at multiple locations over the last two years with “positive customer reaction” according to a USA Today article.

“Dollartree [sic] count your daysssss!!” Lily said in the caption. The viral video has more than 150,000 views and hundreds of hilarious comments.

“They must be opening up more than one line with that damn 25 cents!!!,” one commenter wrote.

“I knew when five below started charging more than $5 we were living in the last days lmaooo,” one person said.

“That 25 cents better help them restock faster. Them damn boxes be all in the [aisles],” another wrote.

Others pointed out that if they’re changing the prices they have to change their name right along with it.

“It’s called DOLLAR TREE NOT 1.25 TREE,” a commenter reacted.

The company, which also acquired Family Dollar in 2015, operates more than 7,900 Dollar Tree stores across the United States and Canada.

“We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs,” Dollar Tree CEO and president Michael Witynski said in a statement.

According to the announcement, the store will begin rolling out additional seasonal, craft, and party supply items.

The Daily Dot reached out to @iamroyalelily via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories