‘Just eat at home’: Diners take own ramen noodles to hot pot restaurant in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A viral TikTok video featuring a group of young diners bringing their own brick of ramen noodles to a hot pot restaurant to “save money” has garnered 7.9 million views on TikTok.

In the video, one of the diners pulls out a brick of ramen noodles and drops it into the hot pot broth. “Saving money,” the poster, @iqzhprius, captioned the clip.

The TikToker also let people know that it wasn’t an all-you-can-eat or buffet-style hot pot restaurant, but one that charges by the ingredients.

“Y’allll this is not an all you can eat place,” a commenter claiming to be one of the diners in the TikTok wrote. “The noodles are overprices and they’re the same kind of noodles as what we brought.”

“Exactly,” @iqzhprius said, co-signing the comment.

Still, some questioned the friend group and criticized their decision to bring their own noodles.

“if u saving money just eat at home,” one of the top comments reads.

“(You) ordered all of this and brought noodles for saving money?” another commenter wrote. “Lol noodles are the cheapest.”

Others defended the choice, applauding the group’s money-saving hack.

“She ain’t (paying) 100 bucks for meat and not get full,” one commenter wrote. “She getting her money’s worth.”

“Y IS THIS SO SMART,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @izqhprius regarding the video via TikTok direct message.

