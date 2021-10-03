‘Whatanight’: TikToker catches couple ‘going at it’ in a Whataburger drive-thru in viral video

A TikToker captured a couple seemingly having sex while in a Whataburger drive-thru line, in a video that’s understandably gone viral.

The video comes courtesy of TikToker @luissy_f, and it’s brought more than 4.1 million views to the platform since going up on Monday.

The TikToker hails from San Antonio, though he confirmed, in response to one of the commenters who recognized the location, that this was the San Marcos location. San Marcos, home to Texas State University, is about halfway between Austin and San Antonio on I-35, and features a number of fast-food restaurants for drivers making that commute.

The regional fast-food restaurant enjoys great popularity, particularly in Texas where it was founded and initially grew. That’s proven, in part, by sometimes long drive-thru lines that challenge hungry customers to figure out how to pass the time.

As the viral video shows, however, a couple in front of the TikToker seized upon an idea.

“These people in front of us were going at it in the drive-thru lane at Whataburger,” the video starts, with the text-to-speech feature narrating the captions the TikToker included. Though the people in the video appear as silhouettes in the dimly-lit video, the vigor with which they are moving seems consistent with the TikToker’s “going at it” assessment.

As the scene plays out, the people in the TikToker’s car register their approval with hoots and hollers.

The video then shifts the narrative to another car, noting, “Then this car out of nowhere tries to cut in front of us after we had been waiting in line for close to 45 minutes.”

But commenters were predictably more engaged with the first part of the video.

One cracked, “Whatanight,” playing on the nomenclature of various Whataburger menu items. That led the creator to respond, “Whatababy coming soon lol.”

Another observed, “They was going In-N-Out in a Whataburger line,” referring to the California-based burger chain that has an unofficial rivalry with Whataburger.

That led the creator to declare it the “best collab.”

Another queried, “U sure it wasn’t Smashburger?” which got a round of delighted responses from other commenters.

Another suggested he should have honked, but he responded that he didn’t want to be a “vibe killer.”

Most of the commenters, though, seemed entertained by the couple and seized upon the jokes available — including one who quipped, “Extra napkins please.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker.

