‘At least it’s real chicken’: Chick-fil-A worker prepares chicken nuggets in viral TikTok

A Chick-fil-A worker prepared the chain’s famous chicken nuggets in a viral TikTok video.

In late October, @123itsmeeeeeee filmed and posted the video, which now has 1.8 million views. The text overlay reads: “How chick-fil-a nuggets are made.”

The uncooked meat is already cut into smaller pieces in the pan, with milk and seasoning, at the start of the video. The worker notes in the comments section that the chicken arrives “prewashed and seasoned.” The nuggets are then heavily battered and floured, with the excess sifted out. He puts the chicken down in the deep fryer until the timer flashes “done.” A temperature isn’t shown, but the timer appears to be set at three minutes.

The worker commented that they “had to change my gloves like 50 times to make this video.”

Many viewers were pleasantly surprised to learn that Chick-fil-A seemingly uses real chicken for its nuggets. “it’s real chicken at least,” one said, with others mimicking that sentiment.

One commented on the seasoning: “At least it’s seasoned. I work at Raising Canes, and we only dip it in egg yolk and flour.”

This is not the first time a Chick-fil-A worker has gone viral for filming how the nuggets get prepared for TikTok. Another worker, last November, similarly went for for their video, and viewers were similarly surprised. “Real chicken? Big flex,” one said at the time.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker and Chick-fil-A for comment.

