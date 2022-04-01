‘I hope you’re paying for her er visit lmaoo’: TikToker shares story of how she accidentally fed nuts to her friend with allergy, sparking debate

In early March, TikToker @oliviarquez shared a story about being excited to cook for her friends. She shows a text where she asks one friend what her food allergies are—tree nuts—so she can make sure she has the right ingredients for cinnamon rolls. Then it all goes south.

The original TikTok is framed like a horror film, except with the “Ah shit, here we go again” Grand Theft Auto character as the barometer for the increasingly dire chain of events: Vegan butter was used, which has cashews in it, and cashews are tree nuts. An EpiPen was expired. Her friend needed medical attention but there was a blizzard outside and “every urgent care is closed.” A car hit their car. Eventually they got to an ER.

The TikTok has more than 2.2 million views.

While she seems to have posted this TikTok in good humor—the friend is OK—quite a few commenters admonished her for not reading the butter ingredients or seeing the literal image of cashews on the package. “You are the reason I have trust issues when my friends tell me ‘no there are not nuts,'” said one commenter. Several people also remarked that it is fine to use expired EpiPens.

Miyoko’s Creamery even dropped into the comments to suggest an alternate butter product “that is made in an entirely separate facility!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @oliviarquez for comment via Instagram direct message.

