‘I’m still in shock’: Beyoncé tosses designer sunglasses to lucky fan during tour

In light of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour taking the world by storm, the Beyhive has taken to social media to post their concert videos and fascinating fan interactions with Queen Bey. As Beyoncé began to perform her hit “Diva” during her tour stop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, she tossed a pair of Off-White sunglasses into the crowd. At his very first concert, 20-year-old film director Global Valentino caught them. He went on to post a TikTok video documenting the saga, including security taking the glasses away and Beyoncé generously tossing them back to her fan.

While performing the sassy empowerment number and serving attitude, the pop star tossed the sunglasses into the front row. Valentino and fellow TikTok user Khal caught the glasses before security promptly came to the barricade during “Run The World” to forcefully retrieve them. Then, later on in the concert, Beyoncé struts down the stage, and Twitter noted that she had checked the designer before tossing them back to him. After much chaos, it’s Valentino who emerges victorious. But this time, security didn’t show up to rain on his parade.

Many users commented on the video, saying that “security was a hater.” Valentino responded with a cheeky video saying, “I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t see the haters.” Others remarked on how sweet it was that Beyoncé remembered him, to which he replied in another video, “I’m still in shock.”

Valentino told the Daily Dot that the experience was “best night of my life.”

“The sunglasses have my birthday inscribed in them,” he added. “I was told they’re worth more than $53,000.”