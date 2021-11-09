‘There’s clearly more than 8 people written on this poster’: Viral TikTok of Astroworld vigil questions official death toll

A viral TikTok implies people think more fans may have died at the Astroworld Festival catastrophe.

TikToker @forever__asia posted a video showing a large vigil that included a poster with the names of people who appear to have perished during the Astroworld Festival disaster in Houston. Judging strictly on the sign alone, it would suggest that the official death count of eight is low.

TikToker Syd (@sydtice) then made a TikTok with the frame of the poster in view, asking, “So are we not gonna talk about how there’s clearly more than eight people written on this poster that died at this Travis Scott concert, and the news is just lying to us? Or are we just going to ignore that?”

https://www.tiktok.com/@sydtice/video/7028242635483532550?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893542180917790213

Astroworld Festival attendee Billy Nasser discussed his experience with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. He said the event “was overcrowded. The way the barricades were set up had people trapped in. It was a death trap.”

Additionally, he also believed the official death count was grossly inaccurate.

“I’ve never seen a dead person before,” Nasser said to Cuomo. “To see kids on the ground with their eyes rolling back to their head, and for the media to be underreporting deaths, it’s kind of really frustrating.

Numerous eyewitnesses at Astroworld Festival who made videos immediately following the event stated they believed more than eight deaths occurred. Instagram user @diabloxantiago discussed some grisly details and thought, “there’s gonna be like 100 people who [are] dead tonight.”

On Saturday, Houston fire chief Samuel Peña told MSNBC that the death toll could rise, but as of press time, the number of confirmed deaths remains at eight. Several people remain hospitalized and in critical condition following the event, including 9-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman who was pronounced brain dead.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Houston Police for comment.

