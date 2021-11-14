‘Poor woman went through 7 stages of grief in 60 seconds’: 7-Eleven worker encounters bear inside store in viral TikTok

A 7-Eleven worker was panicked, but unafraid, when a brown bear opened the store door with its paw and walked in.

Her reaction can best be described by this comment: “Poor woman went through 7 stages of grief in 60 seconds,” wrote @juicybodygoddess.

“Oh. My. Goodness. He knows how to open—HEY STOP,” the person yells at the bear while also making a “shhhhh” kind of noise to spook it away.

At first, the woman sounds confident in her approach, yelling for the wild animal to get out, but her demeanor quickly shifts as she breaks down into panicked cries, sounding like she’s on the verge of tears.

Follow-up videos show that the bear does eventually leave the convenience store in favor of picking through the establishment’s large garbage container.

The video posted by @fmunna83pk less than 24 hours ago already has 2 million views. Judging by a video posted by the creator in June, this isn’t the first run-in the employee has had with a loose bear.

While worried for the employee, people in the comments section mostly had jokes.

“He wanted a Klondike bar,” one user posted.

“At least he sanitized. Twice,” another said, referring to the bear accidentally squirting hand sanitizer from the dispenser at the front of the store.

“He opened the door with his bear hands,” a commenter wrote.

One user pointed out that the animal has its ear tagged, meaning it is either an “escapee or a repeat offender.”

In the follow-up video, the worker is seen throwing blocks of wood in the bear’s direction in an attempt to scare him off, but the bear stays in place continuing to look through the trash.

Several users pointed out that it’s probably best not to anger the creature while it’s collecting food to hibernate.

“1st off need bear resistant dumpsters like we have in CO, 2nd I’d be very careful about confronting a hungry bear just before they hibernate,” @wheelchairbadass wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @fmunna83pk via TikTok comment.

