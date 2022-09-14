‘Now go in and say it’s wrong and have it be remade’: Ex-barista jokes about ordering $30 Starbucks drink to f*ck with former manager

If you’ve ever had to work service jobs, there’s a high likelihood you’ve had to put up with an annoying manager.

While most employees who’ve had bad experiences simply have to grit their teeth and move on, one TikToker had a unique opportunity to get back at her old manager after finding out she was back at a Starbucks, but working as a barista.

After learning about her former manager’s new job, the TikToker @notkyndel decided to film herself making the longest drink order possible. While she’s adding as many flavors, sauces, and toppings as the app allows, the video is accompanied by the overlay text, “me mobile ordering to her store after finding out my old manager came back as a barista”.

Commenters were quick to chime in with ideas of how to take the prank even further.

“Then you gotta insist that the drink is wrong when you pick it up and make her remake it,” one suggested. Another one had the same idea.

“Now go in and say it’s wrong and have it be remade,” they said.

As the video has an abrupt ending, one commenter was left wondering what the total cost of the order was. They asked, “How much was all that?” which prompted @notkyndel to make a follow-up TikTok.

The second TikTok shows the total order amounts to over $27. In the video description, @notkyndel clarified she’s just making a joke and doesn’t intend to actually go through with the order. “i’m obv not going to do this because it would be super gross and a waste of barista labor and money,” she wrote.

And that’s probably the right move. Starbucks workers are notoriously busy, especially around the fall and holiday season. Workers claim they are “understaffed, overextended, exhausted, and burned-out,” according to Starbucks United, a collective of Starbucks workers advocating for stores to unionize.

@notkydel told the Daily Dot that the fact she can even a drink like this is a sign of a larger problem. “As a barista of a year and a half, starbucks has so many design flaws as a business that lead up to this being orderable lmao. unionize today besties,” she urged.

Starbucks has defended customizations on mobile orders in the past, arguing in a May statement to Fox that “customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @notkyndel via TikTok comment.