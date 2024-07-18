Why are people talking about a ‘timeline shift’ on TikTok?

Y’all like wacky mumbo jumbo? Pull up a chair.

If you’ve felt some sort of shift this week in energy, you’re not alone. Across TikTok, users are posting that we’ve gone through a literal timeline shift. If you’re like me, you’re thinking, “yeah we just went from a bad timeline to a very much worse timeline, right?” But actually, not so much.

Some TikTokers believe we have “shifted timelines”

Across the board, folks discussing this “timeline shifting” trend are speaking about just how positive this new timeline feels.

Several videos have been popping up this week of people saying that they “felt it” (as though discussing a couch fart).

Listen, I’m very happy for everyone feeling this positivity and clarity. I truly am. But is this just a case of someone making a single TikTok about waking up after a good night’s sleep and then confirmation bias taking over for dozens of other TikTokers? Probably, but imagination’s fun!

How does a timeline shift work?

So how can you tell if you’ve shifted timelines? (I mean, we all presumably have, but still.) TikTok user Claire the Alchemist explains a couple of symptoms that reveal you have shifted timelines, including “you know if your heart that you have jumped timelines” and “you feel different.”

The main point she makes is that one can feel frequencies shift around them, with occurrences like noticing new trees in familiar places.

Other explanations of a “timeline shift” vary from people existing within multiple timelines and lifetimes to CERN being turned off (or on?) to the suggestion that it’s all simply part of a Mandela Effect.

TikTok trend or Mandela Effect?

Then there are some videos about this trend that make you go “ohhhhhh, it’s this sort of deal,” like this guy who believes Richard Simmons and Dr. Ruth have died multiple times.

Was he alone keeping us on our current timeline? It honestly would make the most sense of any these timeline-related theories, but come on people, let the man rest. (Actually, you see “RICHARD SIMMONS” showing up in a lot of the comments on these videos.)

But no, Richard Simmons didn’t die a decade ago, people. He just became a lot more private and there was a popular podcast about it. Stop this. Please. I beg of you.

I like seeing everyone talk about the shift in the timeline we just had, and now people are looking for the new wave of Mandela Effects. I see you collective! — Elvinah (@elvinah) July 18, 2024

Anyway, have you felt the timeline shift? If so, any idea of when I should expect to–WAIT HAS THAT TREE ALWAYS BEEN HERE?

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.