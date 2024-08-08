‘We have to protect the right to be goth’: Texas school bans black outfits, goths around the world unite

If there’s one thing society should have learned about goths by now, it’s that, despite their loner facades, they band together when provoked. You mess with one goth, you’ve messed with them all. It’s kind of heartwarming, honestly.

Never has this been clearer than in the aftermath of an announced ban on black outfits at a Texas middle school this week.

Texas school bans black clothes

El Paso’s KFOX14 reported news of Charles Middle School principal Nick DeSantis (it’s always a DeSantis) sharing with parents his new policy responding to an influx of students wearing “black tops and black bottoms.”

Why? The “look”, DeSantis wrote, “has become more associated with depression and mental health issues and/or criminality than with happy and healthy kids ready to learn.” Guess he wants everyone in cute li’l sailor suits carrying a giant lollipop at all times.

The color black hasn’t been completely banned, though. Per CBS Texas, students “can wear black shorts to go to PE. And they can wear it on free dress day, but they just cannot wear it from top to bottom.”

Goth kids respond to the ban on social media

Naturally, the goths (and goth sympathizers) of the Internet aren’t happy with this extremely narrow-minded policy, especially as it does nothing to address the root of the problems it cites.

We have to protect the right to be goth https://t.co/6NagGnrrDG — yung zoë (@yungkitty404) August 7, 2024

it’s been like this since 2001 in flower mound. “no black on black” which meant no black shirt with black pants or skirt. absolutely insane that i had to follow that dress code. https://t.co/iTKZSgEHtn — rissa (@MagicBeanSalad) August 8, 2024

There’s a school in El Paso that’s banned kids from wearing all black clothes because “it’s associated with bad mental health”. This is, to put it plainly, very fucking stupid. (and not just because I’m speaking as a former goth kid myself lol) — AllySunne (@AllySunne) August 7, 2024

Now its banning certain clothing. Instead of investing in therapy options or being more forceful with anti-bullying. LETS BAN ALL BLACK OUTFITS! That will make everyone happy!!🤪🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/U3y1BqHWUt — Shannon (@Shannon_D11) August 7, 2024

El Paso, Texas: So evidently this superintendent believes wearing all black indicates a mental healthy issue—so he banned all-black outfits for middle-schoolers. 🫤 https://t.co/2WYIzlNO0L — SureReality (@SureReality) August 6, 2024

I saw on the news school systems in Texas banned all black clothing



Really taking on the real problems guys



So glad they know what the important problems are



Not like there’s many other fucking problems — 🍉ceo floating wolf (@AmariCeo) August 6, 2024

I heard a news story about a Texas school banning the color black from being worn by students. This is the dumbest fucking shit I’ve heard of so far today. It is Texas after all and they’re trying to be just as fucking stupid as Florida. — I’m NotDevinsMom Moron (@NotDevinsMom) August 7, 2024

This ban is depressing. Not black clothes.💀



Time for malicious compliance:

-monochromatic outfits in another color

-all black with a Carmen Miranda fruit hat

-rodeo clown costumes

-devil costumes

-Liberace costumes

-hypercolor mumus https://t.co/d7OS1nh75J — Pardon My Pain 𓅻 (@PardonMyPain) August 7, 2024

I feel like I often dress in black or dark clothing. Let me assure you that I am not depressed nor am I a criminal…



Texas school bans all-black clothing, citing crime and mental health https://t.co/fyhxLTSdVm via @mySA — Lactose-Free Girl (@AmelieLFG) August 8, 2024

Black clothes ban put on hold

Oh, but wait guys, the El Paso Independent School District says this is all a big misunderstanding and that the news leaked before receiving proper approval.

“Unfortunately, the campus prematurely communicated the dress code change as a final decision rather than a recommendation. We regret the miscommunication, particularly the intent behind the changes,” read a statement from the school district. Yowza, the Huffy spokes are aflame from that rapid backpedaling.

Let the kids wear the colors they want, Texas. Or invest in your students’ mental health. Hey, why not both?

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.