‘We have to protect the right to be goth’: Texas school bans black outfits, goths around the world unite

If there’s one thing society should have learned about goths by now, it’s that, despite their loner facades, they band together when provoked. You mess with one goth, you’ve messed with them all. It’s kind of heartwarming, honestly.
Never has this been clearer than in the aftermath of an announced ban on black outfits at a Texas middle school this week.
Texas school bans black clothes
El Paso’s KFOX14 reported news of Charles Middle School principal Nick DeSantis (it’s always a DeSantis) sharing with parents his new policy responding to an influx of students wearing “black tops and black bottoms.”
Why? The “look”, DeSantis wrote, “has become more associated with depression and mental health issues and/or criminality than with happy and healthy kids ready to learn.” Guess he wants everyone in cute li’l sailor suits carrying a giant lollipop at all times.
The color black hasn’t been completely banned, though. Per CBS Texas, students “can wear black shorts to go to PE. And they can wear it on free dress day, but they just cannot wear it from top to bottom.”
Goth kids respond to the ban on social media
Naturally, the goths (and goth sympathizers) of the Internet aren’t happy with this extremely narrow-minded policy, especially as it does nothing to address the root of the problems it cites.
Black clothes ban put on hold
Oh, but wait guys, the El Paso Independent School District says this is all a big misunderstanding and that the news leaked before receiving proper approval.
“Unfortunately, the campus prematurely communicated the dress code change as a final decision rather than a recommendation. We regret the miscommunication, particularly the intent behind the changes,” read a statement from the school district. Yowza, the Huffy spokes are aflame from that rapid backpedaling.
Let the kids wear the colors they want, Texas. Or invest in your students’ mental health. Hey, why not both?
