Everything we know about the McDonald’s Collector’s Meal and the nostalgic cups that come with them

McDonald’s is introducing something new that will take devoted fans of the fast-food brand on a fun trip down memory lane. If you’ve ever pulled collector’s glasses or another McDonald’s tchotchke out of a cabinet in your home, you’ll appreciate this fun new, limited-time offering.

What is a McDonald’s Collector’s Meal?

To celebrate its vast fandom and the generations it has spanned, the fast-food giant has announced new McDonald’s Collector’s Meals.

ur not ready for what i’m about to spill — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 6, 2024

The Collector’s Meals, available all day long, come with a collectible cup, each honoring a different era of McDonald’s fandom. During breakfast hours, the Sausage McMuffin with egg sandwich, hash browns, and hot coffee meal is available as Collector’s Meals. Throughout the day, either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac meal is available.

What Collector’s Cups Are Available?

McDonald’s collector’s cups are available in six different designs. Each one highlights a different moment in McDonald’s memorabilia history.

One cup highlights Barbie and Hot Wheels, two beloved Mattel brands that are so dear to many children’s experiences. There’s also a Beanie Babies cup, a tribute to the plush collecting era that kicked off a new millennium.

in 20 years ur gonna be happy u collected all 6 limited edition cups. Collector’s Meal 8.13. pic.twitter.com/IMhOBhydwL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 7, 2024

There’s also a Hello Kitty and Peanuts-themed cup that celebrates friendship and classic moments with characters so many love. There’s also a Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions cup, an ode to film franchises that have grown up alongside many McDonald’s customers.

Last but not least are two cups celebrating brands that are dear to McDonald’s customers. There’s Coca-Cola, whose classic relationship with the brand spans decades and has included many iconic collaborations. Then, there’s McDonald’s itself, represented by McDonaldland characters that were fan-favorite collectibles from when they were first introduced.

The cups will look different in different parts of the world

McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin shared more insight on the campaign on X on Wednesday.

The cups will be available through the "Collector's Meal", available all day, even at breakfast. A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours or the choice between a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, Fries and a soft drink… pic.twitter.com/x6tAA0J8Mj — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) August 7, 2024

Huin explained that the idea is all about celebrating some of the McDonald’s memories that make fans most nostalgic—from Teeny Beanie Babies to the “fancy cups.” He also noted the Collector’s Cups will look different in different parts of the world to reflect beloved memories in that location.

The cups will be available in a number of markets across the globe. As they are based on fan’s special memories with McDonald’s collectibles across the globe, our cups may appear in different forms based on where you are. They also may look different in terms of material or… pic.twitter.com/nVlvnLlJWZ — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) August 7, 2024

The rollout will be part of a bigger celebration of nostalgia across stores, with lots of fun things to come.

If you text "the person who runs the mcdonald's account", you probably already received this photo this morning. Yes, it is time to get the fancy cups. You're probably too shy to ask so here's the number (707) 932-4826 pic.twitter.com/ks6kFPR7IY — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) August 7, 2024

Huin also shouted out the team that has worked for over a year (!!!) to bring this idea to life.

Plenty of other surprises to come. I had very, very little to do with this campaign, here are the heroes behind the magic from our US team @anna___engel, @Jfulena @ngaynor12 @hashtagchelsia, @RosinhaCubas, from our global team @xphat, @whatlukasdid @madddsjo, in partnership with… — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) August 7, 2024

McDonald’s Fans Are Excited

As you might expect, fans of the McChain are super on board for the release.

I still have the McDonald's cups from 14 years ago that can kill you ❤️ https://t.co/dUFlw8iCZ7 pic.twitter.com/q4PhMWQvtW — AmusingLuis 🔔❁ (@AmusingLuis) August 7, 2024

the mcdonald’s cups are really making me feel alive rn — edward kimberly (@kimbotibbies) August 9, 2024

McDonald’s is finally giving out cups again !! I am here for this 😭 — leelee (@SINMI3DO) August 8, 2024

collectors cups at mcdonald’s….. mmhhhmmm i’ll bite — 𝕭𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖎 🥀 (@jadedbunnii) August 8, 2024

family heirloom status — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 7, 2024

I still have one of my Mickey Mouse millennium collector glasses. — Dayla Bradford (@dm6580) August 7, 2024

come thru 8.13 friend — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 7, 2024

new core memory incoming — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 7, 2024

I neeeeed the Shrek and Barbie McDonald’s collectible cups 😫 — lexi (@SEXYLEXiX0) August 8, 2024

Seeing McDonald’s bring back collectible cups in my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/oyuZxaPGsL — Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) August 8, 2024

