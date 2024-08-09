mcdonalds collector meal cups

@McDonalds/Instagram

Everything we know about the McDonald's Collector's Meal and the nostalgic cups that come with them

Get ready for new fancy glasses.

Photo of Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

Pop Culture

McDonald’s is introducing something new that will take devoted fans of the fast-food brand on a fun trip down memory lane. If you’ve ever pulled collector’s glasses or another McDonald’s tchotchke out of a cabinet in your home, you’ll appreciate this fun new, limited-time offering.

What is a McDonald’s Collector’s Meal?

To celebrate its vast fandom and the generations it has spanned, the fast-food giant has announced new McDonald’s Collector’s Meals.

The Collector’s Meals, available all day long, come with a collectible cup, each honoring a different era of McDonald’s fandom. During breakfast hours, the Sausage McMuffin with egg sandwich, hash browns, and hot coffee meal is available as Collector’s Meals. Throughout the day, either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac meal is available.

What Collector’s Cups Are Available?

McDonald’s collector’s cups are available in six different designs. Each one highlights a different moment in McDonald’s memorabilia history.

One cup highlights Barbie and Hot Wheels, two beloved Mattel brands that are so dear to many children’s experiences. There’s also a Beanie Babies cup, a tribute to the plush collecting era that kicked off a new millennium.

There’s also a Hello Kitty and Peanuts-themed cup that celebrates friendship and classic moments with characters so many love. There’s also a Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions cup, an ode to film franchises that have grown up alongside many McDonald’s customers.

Last but not least are two cups celebrating brands that are dear to McDonald’s customers. There’s Coca-Cola, whose classic relationship with the brand spans decades and has included many iconic collaborations. Then, there’s McDonald’s itself, represented by McDonaldland characters that were fan-favorite collectibles from when they were first introduced.

The cups will look different in different parts of the world

McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin shared more insight on the campaign on X on Wednesday.

Huin explained that the idea is all about celebrating some of the McDonald’s memories that make fans most nostalgic—from Teeny Beanie Babies to the “fancy cups.” He also noted the Collector’s Cups will look different in different parts of the world to reflect beloved memories in that location.

The rollout will be part of a bigger celebration of nostalgia across stores, with lots of fun things to come.

Huin also shouted out the team that has worked for over a year (!!!) to bring this idea to life.

McDonald’s Fans Are Excited

As you might expect, fans of the McChain are super on board for the release.

