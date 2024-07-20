Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal on their new film, ‘My Spy The Eternal City’



This weekend, My Spy The Eternal City will premiere on screens across America when it hits Amazon Prime. A follow-up to 2020’s My Spy, the sequel takes place in Italy during a school choir trip that Sophie (Chloe Coleman) has been selected to join—and JJ (Dave Bautista) decides to come along as a chaperone.

Lucky for us, JJ’s boss, David (Ken Jeong), and colleague Bobbi (Kristen Schaal) return for this new film and follow the crew to Europe for some action-packed shenanigans. And even luckier for the Daily Dot, Ken and Kristen sat down with us to talk about the movie.

Daily Dot: Kristen, we were so happy to see Bobbi return to this sequel as JJ’s eyes and ears. Since she is a tech analyst, are you tech-minded in real life, and if so, what types of techy things do you do?

Kristen Schaal: Thank you for asking, Whitney. I am a Luddite, but I have a watch just like this:

But I do like to go method. So while I was playing Bobbi, I did become an actual hacker. And I learned how to, like, you know, do that game where you like, make a fake return for Amazon packages. You know what I mean?

Ken Jeong: Yeah, no, it was great. It was it was revolutionary. I was so happy for you. Your profit margins just went through the roof.

KS: I know, I paid for the movie.

KJ: Ken: It was amazing. Thank you for that bonus. I didn’t deserve it.

KS: You didn’t.

DD: Ken, your character is the head of covert operations but pretends to be a pediatric nurse for the sake of his son. I loved the scene where you are wearing scrubs with a Peppa Pig pattern on them. Were you a fan? Did you know who Peppa Pig was before filming?

KJ: I’ve heard of Peppa Pig, but no, I did have to ask my kids—more about the backstory of it. But that was really nice, having been a physician in my previous life.

It did remind me of just kind of going back into that, it was crazy. Maybe when I was a physician and in healthcare, wanting to be a comedian—was that my covert operation? You know, there was that moment of meta that happened during that scene that I totally it was very, very easy to do. And I thought that it was really sweet. So it was serendipitous.

DD: Ken, you took quite a punch in the movie without flinching. You’ve done plenty of physical comedy over the years, but did you train to learn how to do that?

KJ: Um, no, I guess I just naturally have a very punchable face. And I think that’s just a God-given trait. I think that’s it!

It is nice to do action. I took that seriously. I’ve got to give Jim, the stunt coordinator, a lot of credit. You know, I am lowkey trying to do a good job in some of the stuff. You set the bar very low as a comedian, and then you try to make some of the action believable. So that would that those are always fun to do.

And I remember the couple of parts that you’re referencing, of being punched. And I, you know, I really, you know…I enjoy getting punched in the face.

DD: Well, it shows. And Kristen, Bobbi gives some first kiss advice to Chole Coleman’s character in the movie. What would Kristen’s real-life first kiss advice be to someone?

KS: I guess my advice would be: just keep your mouth closed. The opposite of Bobbi.

Start with a closed mouth for the first kiss, and then listen. Listen. I feel like you listen with your lip. You know, listen when you like that conversation with your mouth—but without words.

KJ: I like that.

KS: Because a lot of people just think of kisses like [sticks out tongue] but, like, listen to what they’re doing.

KJ: Oh, wait, how do they how do they do that originally?

KS: [Sticks out tongue again]

KJ: Okay, yeah.

DD: Wonderful. So, not “explore that wet hole,” like you say in the movie.

KS: Not the wet hole!

My Spy The Eternal City is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



