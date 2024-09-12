‘Loser behavior’: Jack Antonoff may have put Airpods in during Katy Perry’s performance, Internet reacts

It’s hard to think of the VMAs and not also think, “duh-drama.” Last night’s MTV Video Music Awards were no different.

If you’ve been following along with her 2024, you know Katy has had quite the ride this year, with the baffling promotional tour of “Woman’s World,” followed by the release of “Woman’s World” itself.

However, this was her night to soak up a bit of glory, so as part of VMA proceedings, Katy Perry was set to receive a Video Vanguard award celebrating her legacy. The segment included Perry performing a medley of her tunes from over the years, including “Dark Horse,” “E.T.,” “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Firework,” and “Lifetimes.”

Take a look:

However, the drama arose when a video began circulating of megaproducer and big ol’ nerd Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley (his wife) putting something in his ears during the Perry medley.

Jack Antonoff’s crowd reaction to Katy Perry scrutinized

The question was, were they earbuds or AirPods? Each carries wildly different implications. Obviously, the internet was divided on this issue. On the one hand, the music of Katy Perry isn’t for everybody (especially that made with Dr. Luke). On the other, come on man, that’s just some poor form for someone so embedded in the industry.

Examine the evidence yourself:

jack antonoff and his wife EWWW like be like Taylor please pic.twitter.com/pHg0USNzFu — kuzon (@AvatarAangy) September 12, 2024

Need more evidence? Boom: second angle! There’s also the aspect of Antonoff holding Qualley as they both stand perfectly still, with everyone around them (Taylor Swift included) dancing their lil bums off.

THAT man is so disgustingly disrespectful holding your wife from dancing to someone and having AirPods during their performance from a one sided beef while they’re never acknowledged you neither I person or in public pic.twitter.com/D3DW0SJMhy — rafik. (@electricrafik) September 12, 2024

Social media divided over Jack Antonoff’s crowd behavior

As you might imagine, folks on the Internet were not super impressed with this alleged behavior.

jack antonoff putting airpods in during katy’s performance… such loser behaviour pic.twitter.com/FDOC3WI4ER — ً (@nostaIgiahours) September 12, 2024

him almost holding his wife in a hostage mode when she clearly wanted to dance 😬pic.twitter.com/adzWyQBUfb — rafik. (@electricrafik) September 12, 2024

jack antonoff hates katy perry so much that he even had used an airpod while she was performing at the vmas… You can see him taking the airpods off when se finishes her performance. pic.twitter.com/pPSCZayeRo — Paulinnn’s Version (From The Vault) (@PauloLarentis) September 12, 2024

An element supporting Team AirPods is that Antonoff has disparaged Perry’s music in the past. While praising Taylor Swift’s songwriting, Antonoff referred to the work of Perry and Gaga as “throwaway, comparatively.” (Yes, I know it was ten years ago, but beef never forgets.)

However, others are firmly on Team Earbuds, cutting Antonoff some slack for wanting to keep his eardrums intact. Antonoff, it turns out, suffers from OCD, a symptom of which is sound sensitivity. Either way, the above 35 crowd is nodding slowly in agreement with this move at any sort of concert or live event.

I’m sorry are people now mad at Jack Antonoff for being responsible and wear ear protection and showing affection for his wife??? Y’all are so weird about him. Let him live. https://t.co/4vdUuAiOlr — Rachel Amber Bloom (@dramadork884) September 12, 2024

They lool like earplugs, and Margaret was literally doing whatever she wanted the whole night. Maybe if you had watched the whole show, you would know that. Jack Antonoff haters are so fucking annoying 😒 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/otRHYDXhC3 — Autumn's version 🍁🍂 (@aurorabora518) September 12, 2024

jack antonoff has ocd



one of the symptoms is sound sensitivity, he is wearing ear plugs https://t.co/ZAdx5my12k — emily (@folkcardigan13) September 12, 2024

That being said, why weren’t the earbuds in before this moment? Surely the VMAs had not been a gentle reading of the works of Beatrix Potter to that point in the night—not to become Charlie Kelly at the mailroom wall on this one or anything.

You be the judge, dear reader.

