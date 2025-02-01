‘I’ve played these games before!’: A ‘Squid Game’ declaration becomes a trending sound

Do you ever get deja vu? Maybe you are replaying a video game you’ve beaten before or have read the manga of the latest anime everyone is obsessed with. Either way, it’s nice to be the guy in the know sometimes.

If you’ve ever relished in those times where you know something your peers don’t, this is the perfect sound for you.

The sound

The sound consists of a male voice yelling: “I’ve played these games before!” TikTokers are lip-syncing this sound to brag about their superior knowledge and expertise in a particular subject area which is more familiar to them than others.

Here are some examples:

“How I feel warning my friends how hard the test is bc I had the class already,” said @kawaiicorebhaddie.

“When I’m watching an anime and have to let everyone know I read the manga first,” said @eviethesilly.

“When my future daughter asks me how ik her talking stage ain’t taking her seriously,” said @eternallydisorientated.

“POV: When I catch my future daughter reading Wattpad late at night,” said @andza.ndile.

“When someone going into high school says freshman year doesn’t matter,” said @heyitsaxela.

The sound has been used over 33,000 times.

Where’s it from?

This moment comes from Squid Game season 2, episode 3. Previous winner Gi-hun has returned, determined to get his revenge, and is desperately trying to save the other players’ lives.

After guiding them through Red Light, Green Light, the players are left with a vote: leave now and split the prize money, or continue for the chance of winning the ₩45.6 billion prize. Gi-hun tries to convince the remaining players to quit while they’re ahead, and in his desperation, yells the now-immortal line, “I’ve played these games before!”

Sound off

This isn’t the only moment from Squid Game season 2 that’s gone viral. Episodes five and six of the new series featured the “Mingle” game, where players have just thirty seconds to make groups based on the number announced and scramble into the room with their group.

As this happens, the nursery rhyme Round and Round plays, and the majority of players freak out. But one character dances, recreating the moves from K-pop song Bang Bang Bang. This dance in turn has exploded on TikTok, with users all over the world following the dance trend.

