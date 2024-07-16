Country star Ingrid Andress performs a national anthem so cringeworthy even the players couldn’t keep a straight face

Baseball is the great American pastime and nothing is more “baseball” than home runs.
Ergo, the yearly Home Run Derby is the most American thing to ever America. Surely, it’s worthy of a stirring rendition of our national anthem paying tribute to our great country and its pastime of hitting balls and watching balls getting hit.
Who is Ingrid Andress?
Country music star and 4-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress was selected to deliver the anthem at last night’s derby.
You may remember Andress from her hit tune, “Wishful Drinking.” If not, this is what she sounds like under “normal” circumstances:
Got it? Great.
National anthem gone wrong
Okay, now take a listen to Andress’ rendition of our national anthem. (Crypt Keeper voice) If you dare!
Okay, a lot going on here.
Things start off a little shaky, but nothing truly reaches trainwreck levels. “And the rocket’s red glare…” section is where things really take a turn and you can feel the nation’s remaining pride dwindle.
“…That our flag was still there…” comes in and all remaining patriotism is lost. By the time Andress gets to “o’er the land of the freeeeeeee” you’re looking at condos in Vancouver.
Social media reacts to the Ingrid Andress national anthem
Ah well, we all have a bad night here and there. I’m sure the internet was forgivi – whaaaaaaaaa?
It even seems the broadcast stopped cutting to close-ups of players after Phillies outfielder Alec Bohm could barely keep it together.
There’s no telling if our nation—specifically the Ingrid Andress part of it—will ever recover from this moment.
UPDATE: Ingrid Andress says she was “drunk last night” and “checking into rehab” amid backlash:
