Ben Affleck and Matt Damon rumored to play Hulk Hogan and Peter Thiel in upcoming Gawker movie

The longtime collaborators may be tackling one of our oddest modern scandals: a Gawker movie.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have done a lot together. Some of it fantastic (Good Will Hunting), some of it less so (pretty much any Super Bowl commercial in which they’ve both appeared). Now, it appears the DamFleck collab will get a new entry, with a less-than-savory subject matter.
Gawker and Hulk Hogan together again?
Think back to 2013 and the case of Bollea vs. Gawker: that’s the real name of Hulk Hogan (Terry Gene Bollea) vs. the prominent gossip site.
The case involved Hogan suing the website for posting bits of a sex tape of the wrestler with Heather Clem, wife of Bubba the Love Sponge without his knowledge or permission (ask your parents if you don’t know who these people are). Evidently, Hogan didn’t even know the tape existed until Gawker’s posting.
It’s a case that ended with the court finding Gawker liable, the website filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016, and settling with Hogan for $31 million. Good times, brother!
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon rumored to star
Well, yeah. Ben and Matt are turning this heartwarming tale into a motion picture, with Affleck potentially slated to play Hogan. Matt Damon would play PayPal founder and tech goblin, Peter Thiel.
Early reports are that the film, entitled Killing Gawker, is based on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue by Ryan Holiday.
However, the script is reportedly being written by Charles Randolph, no stranger to this sort of story, having previously written The Big Short and Bombshell.
Social media reacts to the news about a Gawker movie
A quick look around the internet reveals that it seems like not everyone’s super jazzed about this project, especially with Hogan very recently stumping for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.
Others are skeptical but curious.
Then there are some out there, bless their hearts, who are downright enthusiastic about this film.
But thankfully, the news has not caused the internet to stray from its sacred duty: memeing.
Production on the film is set to begin in January 2025. Let the Affleck bulk-up watch commence!
