Ben Affleck and Matt Damon rumored to play Hulk Hogan and Peter Thiel in upcoming Gawker movie

The longtime collaborators may be tackling one of our oddest modern scandals: a Gawker movie.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have done a lot together. Some of it fantastic (Good Will Hunting), some of it less so (pretty much any Super Bowl commercial in which they’ve both appeared). Now, it appears the DamFleck collab will get a new entry, with a less-than-savory subject matter.

Gawker and Hulk Hogan together again?

Think back to 2013 and the case of Bollea vs. Gawker: that’s the real name of Hulk Hogan (Terry Gene Bollea) vs. the prominent gossip site.

The case involved Hogan suing the website for posting bits of a sex tape of the wrestler with Heather Clem, wife of Bubba the Love Sponge without his knowledge or permission (ask your parents if you don’t know who these people are). Evidently, Hogan didn’t even know the tape existed until Gawker’s posting.

It’s a case that ended with the court finding Gawker liable, the website filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016, and settling with Hogan for $31 million. Good times, brother!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon rumored to star

Well, yeah. Ben and Matt are turning this heartwarming tale into a motion picture, with Affleck potentially slated to play Hogan. Matt Damon would play PayPal founder and tech goblin, Peter Thiel.

Early reports are that the film, entitled Killing Gawker, is based on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue by Ryan Holiday.

However, the script is reportedly being written by Charles Randolph, no stranger to this sort of story, having previously written The Big Short and Bombshell.

Social media reacts to the news about a Gawker movie

A quick look around the internet reveals that it seems like not everyone’s super jazzed about this project, especially with Hogan very recently stumping for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.

Cool! A movie about Hulk Hogan’s legal battle against Gawker, said no one ever. https://t.co/EmvcnXApx0 — Disco Citizen (@jason_kincade) August 3, 2024

I’ve worked for a former Gawker site for five years and even I don’t want to see this movie https://t.co/qFFa6yvDdo — Joel Cunningham (@joelevard) August 4, 2024

Because Ben Affleck is the first person I think of when I think "How far removed from Hulk Hogan can we get in every possible attribute."



Honestly, if this makes Hogan look sympathetic knowing what we know about the tape, I'd rather watch Santa With Muscles on a 24 hour loop. https://t.co/EnM8aSOerC — MarK Condon (マーク)☠️👿 (@BigShambowski) August 4, 2024

Others are skeptical but curious.

I'm guessing Ben Affleck will be bulking up, wearing blue contacts & dying his hair bleach blonde to play Hulk Hogan. I don't want to say anything because he could end up surprising people (he was great in 'The Accountant' & 'Argo'). We'll see. https://t.co/JpuoRJS8E0 — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) August 3, 2024

Ben Affleck as Hulk Hogan is one of those things that I’d never even considered before, and now it’ll haunt me for the rest of my life https://t.co/yU2scwLmr7 — Logan🏳️‍🌈 (@LoganKenny1) August 3, 2024

I'm curious how they're gonna cover up or work around Ben Affleck's shitty back tattoo for him to portray Hulk Hogan. https://t.co/lDWCd3PzOj — Jeven W. | Profile for Socials (@xSmootx) August 3, 2024

Then there are some out there, bless their hearts, who are downright enthusiastic about this film.

Imagine you're an actor & your credits include the following:



Daredevil

Batman

Hulk Hogan



Affleck is getting up there with Pedro Pascal & Oscar Isaac & I ain't mad about it. All he needs to do is join Star Wars & a big name video game adaptation & he would out rank them. https://t.co/rNhduA5ZvT — Jesse West (@MisterJayW) August 4, 2024

Affleck playing Hogan will be literal piss-pants comedy https://t.co/s2lKGTJU1M — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) August 3, 2024

Ben Affleck As Hulk Hogan finna be funny as hell, imma get high and go see this as a goof https://t.co/VZNarwiAVt — SINISTER SOL. (@solraced__) August 3, 2024

But thankfully, the news has not caused the internet to stray from its sacred duty: memeing.

Exclusive photo of Ben Affleck's audition to play Hulk Hogan: https://t.co/3ZNtrFCz77 pic.twitter.com/TqOY50uA0C — Vincent Verhei (@VincentVerhei) August 3, 2024

🚨 Breaking 🚨 First set photos of Ben Affleck starring as Hulk Hogan have been leaked: https://t.co/fu5GWLYewN pic.twitter.com/C7Zqcup724 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 3, 2024

Production on the film is set to begin in January 2025. Let the Affleck bulk-up watch commence!

