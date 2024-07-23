‘Fancy Pants Rich McGee over here’: The TikTok trend encouraging us to stop being snobby

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Some of us enjoy the finer things in life. That’s just fact. But this new TikTok trend is here to call you out for being snobby. It comes from an unlikely place, is instantly quotable, has already been used in more than 100,000 TikTok videos, and it’s enjoyed millions of views. Here’s everything you need to know about “Fancy Pants Rich McGee.”

The sound

As the sound of ol’ country guitar strings ripple through the air, a man who sounds like he’s from the Deep South sings. “How the hell you spell showfer? Chauffeur/ Ooh Fancy Pants Rich McGee over here, [expletive] you.”

In short, TikTokers are using this sound to depict scenarios where one person is down to earth. But the other person is acting unnecessarily snobby and high-minded about something. The sound starts with someone asking a reasonable, relatable question like your kid’s favorite TV show. The person responds with something snobby, like not allowing their kids to have screen time.

Other examples include drinking water from the hose, owning an ice machine, getting a pet from the pound versus from a breeder, and my personal favorite—encouraging people with anxiety to “calm down.”

Where’s it from?

It might sound like a run-of-the-mill country song, but the source is a little more surprising. It’s actually AI-generated.

The sound comes from a TikTok posted on April 8 by the account Chat Music. As the name implies, this TikTok page makes AI-generated songs based on funny conversations on the internet.

The “Fancy Pants McGee” song in particular comes from a (then) Twitter exchange. In it, users mocked someone for spelling chauffeur correctly. The implication, presumably, is that the ability to spell a word like “chauffeur” correctly makes you a snob. Thanks to the magic of AI, the user behind this TikTok account turned this viral exchange into a viral song.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed 13.8 million views.

Sound off

Altogether, the sound has been used in 126,300 videos. Which is a lot of Fancy Pants Rich McGees.

