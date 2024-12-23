A Delta Airlines customer complained that he was bumped from his upgraded first-class seat for a service dog and got everybody barking mad. In an angry Reddit post, the customer says that Delta initially upgraded him to a better seat, but then downgraded him to something worse than he’d originally paid for.

When he passed the first-class seat, he spotted a leashed dog sitting in front of the seat next to his owner. Delta explained that they could relocate passengers for those with service animals, but that wasn’t enough to calm OP’s disgruntlement.

Bumped for a dog

According to the Reddit post, user ben_bob thought he was getting a first class seat for a whole 15 minutes before his assignment changed again, and to something worse than he’d originally paid for. When he inquired at the desk, they only said that “something changed.”

He was willing to accept this until he saw that the space in front of that first class spot had been occupied by a dog. The Redditor included a photo of the animal in a harness and leash sitting in front of a bulkhead window seat.

“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have,” the Delta customer snarked. “What an absolute joke.”

Delta’s support line let him know that “you may be relocated for service animals” and that was that.

“What’s the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly,” ben_bob wondered. “I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m starting to question my allegiance as well.”

Delta responds

After PEOPLE inquired with Delta, the airline sent a generic statement claiming that they’re looking into the issue and that this kind of thing usually isn’t a problem.

“Delta teams are aware of the customer complaint and are researching the details of what may have occurred,” the statement said before inviting anyone with a complaint to contact them directly.

“Service animals are routinely accommodated on Delta without impacting customer seat assignments.”

Delta Airlines’ service dog policy

According to Delta’s website, service dogs are allowed to fly with their owners if they are fully trained to assist a person with a disability, are up to date on vaccinations, refrain from aggressive or inappropriate behavior, and “Fit within the foot space (“footprint”) of your seat and not intrude into the aisles or space of other customers.”

The Redditor’s post implies that it was the dog, not to owner, who had taken his seat. It also looks like it was too large to fit in the owner’s foot space, which may be why Delta suddenly revoked the OP’s upgrade.

Whether or not this was a true service dog and whether it was appropriate to bump the OP to a worse seat than what he’d paid for fueled most of the debate in the comments. Delta only requires the name and phone number of the animal trainer or training organization on their service animal request form, and there’s no guarantee that they call to confirm the dog’s status.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines may require this form and a “relief attestation” form (for issues relating to the dog needing to poop or pee on the plane) but are not allowed to demand additional documentation.

Judging by the Reddit post’s comments, the OP is not the first to have issues with other people’s animals on a Delta flight. Several people questioned whether the dog in the photo is a real service animal or outright declared that it must not be one. Some of them claimed that the owner’s foot placed against the bulkhead, seemingly blocking the dog from moving, is evidence of a fake.

Others pointed to the lack of a distinct vest declaring it a service dog, but such vests are not required for these animals, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A closer look at the photo reveals an attachment on the leash that clearly says “DO NOT,” and some assumed that the prohibited action is “pet,” which is often an indication that the leashed animal is on the job.

Those who believe it is indeed a service dog feel that the OP and others should blame Delta for not giving him back his original seat or an equivalent, and leave the dog and disabled owner alone. Others pointed out that bulkhead seats, with greater legroom, are priority for disabled passengers by law. This is true under the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) and applies to people with service animals.

Regardless of the dog’s status, many commenters advised the OP to contact Delta Airlines and ask for compensation if the seat he ended up in was of lower quality than what he’d paid for.

