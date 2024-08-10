‘Something quirky to insert’: What’s up with Colleen Hoover’s obsession with marine-grade polymer?

Are you a Colleen Hoover reader? If not, she’s a young adult romance fiction novelist best known for 2016’s It Ends with Us.
Does that title sound particularly familiar at this exact moment in history? That’s because it’s just been turned into a film starring Blake Lively and there’s speculation that there has been some drama since the press tour launched. Oh, Hoover also sells a whole lotta books, with 28.9 million sold to date. (Those are some Mr. Popper’s Penguins numbers right there.)
If you are a Colleen Hoover reader, you may have noticed a recurring theme in her novels. No, I’m not talking about longing or self-actualization or trauma-breaking. I speak, naturally, of marine-grade polymer.
Why are people talking about marine-grade polymer and the book?
Okay, so if your profession does not involve deck furniture, it helps for context here to know that marine-grade polymer is the base for a lot of outdoor chairs, benches, etc. It’s meant to survive the elements and last a long time, hence its wide use is the item. You might be thinking, wow he sure is talking a lot about marine-grade polymer right now. Friend, I ain’t got nothing on Colleen Hoover in that department.
Lately, on the internet, a reader of Hoover’s It Ends with Us cited her strange, repeated references to marine-grade polymer. There’s something going on here. Take a look:
It’s clearly not just a fluke.
Social media reacts to marine-grade polymer
The discovery has led to some very amusing reactions and speculation about what the deal is with this. It also has readers intrigued.
Hey, whatever gets people reading books in this day and age. So, well done, Hoover. May all your future polymer be marine-grade.
