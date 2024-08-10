Are you a Colleen Hoover reader? If not, she’s a young adult romance fiction novelist best known for 2016’s It Ends with Us.

Does that title sound particularly familiar at this exact moment in history? That’s because it’s just been turned into a film starring Blake Lively and there’s speculation that there has been some drama since the press tour launched. Oh, Hoover also sells a whole lotta books, with 28.9 million sold to date. (Those are some Mr. Popper’s Penguins numbers right there.)

If you are a Colleen Hoover reader, you may have noticed a recurring theme in her novels. No, I’m not talking about longing or self-actualization or trauma-breaking. I speak, naturally, of marine-grade polymer.

Why are people talking about marine-grade polymer and the book?

Okay, so if your profession does not involve deck furniture, it helps for context here to know that marine-grade polymer is the base for a lot of outdoor chairs, benches, etc. It’s meant to survive the elements and last a long time, hence its wide use is the item. You might be thinking, wow he sure is talking a lot about marine-grade polymer right now. Friend, I ain’t got nothing on Colleen Hoover in that department.

Lately, on the internet, a reader of Hoover’s It Ends with Us cited her strange, repeated references to marine-grade polymer. There’s something going on here. Take a look:

My friend and I once tried to read It Ends With Us together and it’s very bad in a lot of ways. For example, why does Colleen Hoover keep mentioning marine-grade polymer? It comes up so many times. It’s so funny. Why is she doing this pic.twitter.com/L4JxJuqQlF — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) August 9, 2024

It’s clearly not just a fluke.

Social media reacts to marine-grade polymer

The discovery has led to some very amusing reactions and speculation about what the deal is with this. It also has readers intrigued.

I have listened to at least 15 romance novels in the last month (blame my ADHD & deep aversion to most real-life men 🤣). Noticing the author’s weird repetitive phrases is my 2nd favorite part of the genre & “marine-grade polymer” is especially weird. 😂 https://t.co/kRZTvJBa6b — JoyJoy (@happyhappywho) August 9, 2024

Well, that's my curiosity about Colleen Hoover sated for the rest of my life.



Although now I'm really curious about marine-grade polymer. https://t.co/OImRIKnTv8 — Baby Bee (@Beebbopalula) August 9, 2024

Puts down the book. “Why am I craving marine grade polymer?” — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) August 9, 2024

Did she have to remove all of the brand references to Polywood and this was the best she could do? a "find and replace" with "marine-grade polymer"? — Matthew Arend (@MatthewArend) August 9, 2024

I hope it's something silly like someone triple-dog dared her to put as many marine-grade polymer references as she could. There ain't no backing down from a triple-dog dare about marine-grade polymer. — Domestic Feminist (@domestiFem) August 9, 2024

You're telling me a marine-grade polymer wrote this book? https://t.co/0gOtFDJFvV — Larie™𖤐 STREAM JOYRIDE ⛽ (@onionpal) August 9, 2024

Everything I know about Colleen Hoover and her books I learned against my will but this is lore I welcome. Apparently It Ends With Marine-Grade Polymer. https://t.co/ifNOKyyCTX — A. 🇵🇭🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈😷🍉💜 (@coffeeteanxiety) August 9, 2024

Maybe “marine-grade polymer” was the secret phrase https://t.co/D33FgRGpLQ — colleen 🌈 (@cmmcguire) August 9, 2024

Anne Shirley will have a conniption when she realizes Hoover turned her beautiful story into a baking powder/marine grade polymer ad.



(It Ends With Averil’s Atonement) https://t.co/4FIUCcf6Tb — Marina Endicott (@marinaendicott) August 9, 2024

I know nothing about this book beyond the movie commercials (which make it look pretty predictable and boring) but now I kind of want to read it for the marine-grade polymer https://t.co/5CnaFVbkfL — Jordan Emmons (@joremmons) August 9, 2024

im convinced the breed of authors like colleen hoover like to pick up something quirky to insert over and over again in their books. in this case its the marine-grade polymer, in others its some weird shit the average person doesn’t care for https://t.co/5hVSmxexbt — ann (@shitpoett) August 9, 2024

Is Colleen Hoover doing product placement for marine-grade polymer? https://t.co/BYRRKvOFA3 — Dr Georgia Grainger (@georgiaoutloud) August 9, 2024

I see your Marine Grade polymer and raise you Ellen Degeneres. https://t.co/efWWyPqveu — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) August 9, 2024

She obvz has shares in a marine grade polymer chair factory. https://t.co/7RE0KpFj4Y — Shug (@shugshug) August 9, 2024

Hey, whatever gets people reading books in this day and age. So, well done, Hoover. May all your future polymer be marine-grade.

