‘I didn’t do that’: Chappell Roan comments on her notorious Google result

If you’ve googled Chappell Roan recently (and who hasn’t??), you may have noticed a specific “Did You Mean” on Google—the sort that you receive when you have misspelled “Chapell” for the 9th time.

However, in this instance, Google will ask if you meant to search for “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.”

when you search Chappell Roan, Google asks if you meant "your favorite artist's favorite artist"… her power pic.twitter.com/cxxrBqFdbv — Nicki Camberg (@nickicamberg) June 16, 2024

your favorite artist’s favorite artist YESSSS pic.twitter.com/ngNgL3bYiT — jurídico lottielee 🐝 (@yellowjsckets) June 21, 2024

CHAPPELL ROAN YOUR ARTIST’S FAVORITE ARTIST pic.twitter.com/nHzqwSoAjM — four seasons pinski (@fishbilet) June 21, 2024

Very cheeky, very bold, very Chappell (I assume).

Of course, the logical conclusion here is that Roan’s PR team pulled some strings at Google to work on this little Easter egg.

After all, it’s how Chappell often refers to herself at concerts:

My name is Chappell Roan. I am your favorite artist's favorite artist. I am your dream girls dream girl. And im gonna serve exactly what you are, CUNT! pic.twitter.com/LnzUS1tAI2 — ⸆⸉ madi ˙꒳​˙ (@debutlvr89) April 28, 2024

However, that conclusion would be very NOT logical, according to Roan herself.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cappell was asked by the giggly host about the situation. Did she plant this whole thing herself? Is this a vast marketing conspiracy to turn us all to “Roanies” (a thing yet?)?

Well, not quite.

“I didn’t do that,” she began.

Then she went further, suggesting, “It’s this random twink that works at Google, I know it is. I know it’s just some assistant that’s like, ‘We love her.’”

There you have it, folks. Like most things on the internet, it was most likely a random twink responsible for the whole gag.

It all makes sense, honestly, because I had my doubts that Chappell is Hoobastank’s favorite artist.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.