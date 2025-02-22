Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Why a “Trump Take Egg” meme has spread across the internet, a roommate nightmare that went viral, an airline passenger claiming her suitcase was tampered with, and Canadians online saying they are boycotting the U.S.
After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🥚 MEMES
‘Trump Take Egg’ photos trend as shoppers call out high egg prices and empty shelves
The recent surge in grocery prices, specifically the price of eggs, has led to a wave of memes sharing photos of barren grocery store shelves and the catchphrase, “Trump take egg.”
💸 YIKES
‘You know I grew up poor’: Roommate’s B.S. excuse for stealing rent money has people livid
Bad roommate stories are a dime a dozen, but the worst are when roommates steal.
🧳 WTF
‘I felt violated’: Airline passenger says stuff inside her suitcase was tampered with. Then she finds a note
Packing a suitcase for air travel is already stressful enough. But what if you open your bag after a flight and find it completely rifled through?
📦 VIRAL POLITICS
‘The U.S. is canceled’: Canadians say they’re boycotting Amazon, American goods, and even travel
An increasing number of Canadians on Reddit are declaring intentions to boycott Amazon and potentially all U.S. products thanks to President Donald Trump.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Luigi Mangione memes
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
📱 A Best Buy worker thinks the latest and greatest smartphone updates aren’t all that great.
🛒 When it comes to grocery shopping, most people opt to buy name-brand items, such as Lay’s Potato Chips or DiGiorno Pizza. But Walmart shoppers might be surprised when it comes to a particular brand.
🍑 A Costco shopper offered a surprising review of the store’s large jar of peaches—though it did take her some extra effort to get a peach out of the jar.
🍴 We all love free chips and salsa at a restaurant, but maybe have some decorum when asking for them. This server shares telltale signs that someone is going to be a bad tipper, demanding extra chips and salsa being one of them.
☕ It seemed like a simple order: A spritz of whipped cream on top of a frosted coffee. But, for one Chick-fil-A customer, it turned out to be a gateway to nastiness.
🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail.