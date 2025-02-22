Advertisement
Newsletter: 🥚 ‘Trump take egg’ memes

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Why a “Trump Take Egg” meme has spread across the internet, a roommate nightmare that went viral, an airline passenger claiming her suitcase was tampered with, and Canadians online saying they are boycotting the U.S

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you. 

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yet? If not, you should! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Scrolling In The Deep” shirt. 

See you next week! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🥚 MEMES
‘Trump Take Egg’ photos trend as shoppers call out high egg prices and empty shelves

The recent surge in grocery prices, specifically the price of eggs, has led to a wave of memes sharing photos of barren grocery store shelves and the catchphrase, “Trump take egg.”

READ MORE

💸 YIKES
‘You know I grew up poor’: Roommate’s B.S. excuse for stealing rent money has people livid

Bad roommate stories are a dime a dozen, but the worst are when roommates steal.

READ MORE

🧳 WTF
‘I felt violated’: Airline passenger says stuff inside her suitcase was tampered with. Then she finds a note

Packing a suitcase for air travel is already stressful enough. But what if you open your bag after a flight and find it completely rifled through?

READ MORE

📦 VIRAL POLITICS
‘The U.S. is canceled’: Canadians say they’re boycotting Amazon, American goods, and even travel

An increasing number of Canadians on Reddit are declaring intentions to boycott Amazon and potentially all U.S. products thanks to President Donald Trump.

READ MORE

In Body Image

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Luigi Mangione memes

Meme History: Luigi Mangione memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 A Best Buy worker thinks the latest and greatest smartphone updates aren’t all that great.

🛒 When it comes to grocery shopping, most people opt to buy name-brand items, such as Lay’s Potato Chips or DiGiorno Pizza. But Walmart shoppers might be surprised when it comes to a particular brand.

🍑 A Costco shopper offered a surprising review of the store’s large jar of peaches—though it did take her some extra effort to get a peach out of the jar.

🍴 We all love free chips and salsa at a restaurant, but maybe have some decorum when asking for them. This server shares telltale signs that someone is going to be a bad tipper, demanding extra chips and salsa being one of them.

☕ It seemed like a simple order: A spritz of whipped cream on top of a frosted coffee. But, for one Chick-fil-A customer, it turned out to be a gateway to nastiness.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail.

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

