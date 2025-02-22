Featured Video

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Why a “ Trump Take Egg ” meme has spread across the internet, a roommate nightmare that went viral, an airline passenger claiming her suitcase was tampered with , and Canadians online saying they are boycotting the U.S .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The recent surge in grocery prices, specifically the price of eggs, has led to a wave of memes sharing photos of barren grocery store shelves and the catchphrase, “Trump take egg.”

Bad roommate stories are a dime a dozen, but the worst are when roommates steal.

Packing a suitcase for air travel is already stressful enough. But what if you open your bag after a flight and find it completely rifled through?

An increasing number of Canadians on Reddit are declaring intentions to boycott Amazon and potentially all U.S. products thanks to President Donald Trump.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Luigi Mangione memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

