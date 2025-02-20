Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Why MAGA is big mad about vaxxed chickens , a woman who went on a date and was slipped a note by two other women , a hacker finding a backdoor into Elon Musk’s AI, and a DoorDasher being bribed for someone else’s order .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“If the chickens are vaxxed, I won’t eat them,” rebuked one person.

A woman shared her ambivalence after receiving a note from strangers while she was out on a date.

Elon Musk is getting mocked online after coders found a backdoor into X’s AI chatbot, Grok.

A DoorDasher put the dash in DoorDash after giving away a customer’s order to a man sitting in a hotel lobby.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Enjoy hell, conservatives tell sick Pope Francis

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 TikToker Ashley Spicy Mama asked for advice after a recent trip to Sam’s Club went sour. “The audacity of some people literally just blows my mind,” Ashley says as she kicks off the video.

📺 This customer got a popular new TV for free. But then she read the fine print.

🥤 A former server issued a PSA on restaurant cutlery after stating she always drinks with a straw. Others online agreed with her assessment.

🐄 What is grass-fed beef, anyway? If you think “grass-fed” cows are all being fed in a nice meadow somewhere, you may be in for some surprising news.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

📝 Question of the Day

DO YOU USE DOORDASH OFTEN?

