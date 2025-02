Newsletter: 🤣 Are beans woke?

Featured Video

Ourtop storiestoday are about: A right-winger falling for a prank declaring chili in beans as woke , a sever explaining why you should leave an additional tip if you do one thing at a restaurant , an iPhone user showing people how to turn off a controversial feature , and a couple documenting their weird experience at an ice cream shop .

Today in Internet Culture

不 LMAO

Impeccable bit: Guy pranks conservative cousin into thinking beans in chili are woke

One Redditor has theentire internet cracking upafter pulling a prank on their conservative cousinbyconvincing him that beans in chili were woke.

One server is calling on customers tovacate tables shortly after they pay for their mealorat least provide an additional tip for the serverwhose section they have been occupying.

AniPhoneuser showed others how to go into their settings andturn off this controversial new feature.

Driver shares little-known use for a potato. Does it work?

TikTok creators never fail to impress with theircreative life hacks.



For example, one userrevealed how to snag free giftsusing a clever USPS trick, while a handyman shared surprising uses forWD-40. Another creator shared anunexpected wayto keep mosquitoes at bay. Another touts a secret use for Dawn.



Recently, a TikTok home hacks account went viral for sharing a clever solution to improve visibility oncar windshields during rain.

Whats the potato windshield hack?

TikTok account @nd_home.hacks recentlyshared a video showcasing an unexpected wayto waterproof a cars windshieldusing a potato .



The video, which has racked up over1.6 million views, shows the creator rubbing half of a cut potato across a windshield covered in water droplets.



When theypour more water over the glassafterward, the section treated with the potatorepels the dropletsentirely, leaving it completely waterproof.



I bet you didnt know this hack! they wrote in the caption of the video.

賂 Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the net.

This customersTarget return didnt go as planned. Now,people are accusing the worker of being a scammer.

Awomanis going viralafter warning users against using hair productspurchased fromT.J. Maxx.

OneIn-N-Outcustomer who follows a carnivore diet thinks she found a way to hack the menu .



Thiscar expertis going viral aftersharing news that seems too good to be true: You can buy the parts to make your cars engine onTemu.



Apartmentscan have a lot of perks: you dont pay for repairs, no yard work, and theres no mortgage that will lock you into a place for 15-20 years. However, apartment complexes also come with one major downside :landlords.



From theDaily Dot archive:From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

