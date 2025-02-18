Newsletter: 🤣 Are beans woke?

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A right-winger falling for a prank declaring chili in beans as woke , a sever explaining why you should leave an additional tip if you do one thing at a restaurant , an iPhone user showing people how to turn off a controversial feature , and a couple documenting their “weird” experience at an ice cream shop .

One Redditor has the entire internet cracking up after pulling a prank on their conservative cousin—by convincing him that beans in chili were “woke.”

One server is calling on customers to vacate tables shortly after they pay for their meal—or at least provide an additional tip for the server whose section they have been occupying.

An iPhone user showed others how to go into their settings and turn off this controversial new feature.

Driver shares little-known use for a potato. Does it work?

TikTok creators never fail to impress with their creative life hacks.



For example, one user revealed how to snag free gifts using a clever USPS trick, while a handyman shared surprising uses for WD-40. Another creator shared an unexpected way to keep mosquitoes at bay. Another touts a secret use for Dawn.



Recently, a TikTok home hacks account went viral for sharing a clever solution to improve visibility on car windshields during rain.

What’s the potato windshield hack?

TikTok account @nd_home.hacks recently shared a video showcasing an unexpected way to waterproof a car’s windshield—using a potato .



The video, which has racked up over 1.6 million views, shows the creator rubbing half of a cut potato across a windshield covered in water droplets.



When they pour more water over the glass afterward, the section treated with the potato repels the droplets entirely, leaving it completely waterproof.



“ I bet you didn’t know this hack! ” they wrote in the caption of the video.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 This customer’s Target return didn’t go as planned. Now, people are accusing the worker of being a scammer.

💇 A woman is going viral after warning users against using hair products purchased from T.J. Maxx.

🍔 One In-N-Out customer who follows a carnivore diet thinks she found a way to hack the menu .



🚗 This car expert is going viral after sharing news that seems too good to be true: You can buy the parts to make your car’s engine on Temu.



🏠 Apartments can have a lot of perks: you don’t pay for repairs, no yard work, and there’s no mortgage that will lock you into a place for 15-20 years. However, apartment complexes also come with one major downside : landlords.



🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

