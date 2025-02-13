Newsletter: 😱 Missing child poster featuring you

Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A man finding a missing child flyer that mysteriously had his face on it , why QAnon conspiracy theorists are going bonkers over a new countdown timer, how an AI video of celebrities giving the finger to Kanye West is duping people, and why women are exposing their useless boyfriends in a new trend.

After that our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatfomed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“ When did I ever go missing? ” he asks in the video.

Ron Watkins, the conspiracy theorist behind the rise of the discredited QAnon movement, posted a mysterious countdown timer , prompting followers to excitedly insist that the return of Q is nigh.

While Ye’s comments did draw furious backlash—celebrities did not come together in response, the video an AI creation .

A new TikTok trend has women filming their partners performing tasks badly or being ridiculous with a caption reading “my emergency contact.”

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Racism needed to solve Super Bowl, right-wingers say

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍲 Crock-Pots are great for slow cooking and tenderizing meat like stew or roast. All you have to do is plug in your pot, dump your ingredients, set the timer, and voilà. However, one woman urges viewers not to use the clamps on the side of a crock-pot .

🎮 The promise of a free copy of a game can be enticing for many looking to purchase a new gaming device. One netizen has taken to Reddit to express frustration and concern about the offer of a free game with purchase that they never actually received.

✨ This vacuum expert went viral after sharing which vacuum he feels is the best to buy.

🚗 When you get a rental car, the company expects you to be gentle with it. But are they gentle with these cars themselves ?

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

📝 Question of the Day

DO YOU EAT GOLDFISH ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

This is NOT what you want to see when you order food 🤢