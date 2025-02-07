Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman filming her Chipotle meat moving , people sharing terrifying workplace injuries amid a push to kill OSHA, an urban legend about the disappearance of a McDonald’s character , and why a “ Red Lipstick Movement ” on TikTok is drawing criticism from liberals and conservatives.

A Chipotle customer was revolted after a piece of meat in her burrito bowl began moving by itself . Her video went viral, accumulating over 2 million views.

People are sharing stories of loved ones who were either injured at work or saved by regulations after Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs filed a bill to end OSHA.

A long-lost McDonald’s character by the name of Uncle O’Grimacey is back—and so is the urban legend surrounding his disappearance .

Over the last few years, social media movements have used safety pins and blue bracelets to show solidarity; now, it’s red lipstick .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a Scrolling In The Deep shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A GIRLFRIEND SAID HER BOYFRIEND USED AI TO SEND HER A TEXT. WHAT WAS THE AI-GENERATED TEXT CELEBRATING?

Main Character of the Week: The mechanic reminding you to change the filter in your glove compartment

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is fighting censorship on scales both big & small 👀