Our top stories today are about: Crypto scammers hijacking Trump’s old tweets to show naked pictures of him , an expert explaining why you shouldn’t let your cat outside , an alleged ex-TikTok insider revealing what really gets your content removed , and an explainer of the ChatGPT Scan meme .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

Today in Internet Culture

A 2011 post from President Donald Trump on X now includes a fake nude photo of him —thanks to a bug discovered by scammers.

It’s important to be vigilant when it comes to your cat’s health, but according to a cat rescue owner, it’s time to take things up a notch .

A Reddit user claiming to be a former TikTok moderator did an “ask me anything” post about how the app’s moderation works , divulging interesting information about its algorithm.

The ChatGPT Scan meme consists of a stock photo of someone getting an MRI while the doctor loads up the generative AI program.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Anonymous has not entered the chat

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🛒 The availability of grocery delivery services like Instacart, Shipt, and even DoorDash has become a great help to many. However, the handy service can become frustrating. For example, your shopper is not paying attention or giving more than a cursory glance at the shelves .

🏋️ If you go to the gym, this one is for you. While the gym may be your happy place, always make sure to wipe down your equipment . Here’s why it’s important and what happened to this gymgoer as a result of dirty equipment.

🥓 While shopping for groceries, Kyra (@kyratube_) was floored by a flavored bacon product . She claims that disturbing pre-packaged food concoctions such as these are why Americans won’t get free healthcare.

☕ A woman is going viral after warning others against buying Keurig coffee machines .

🖥️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

Is this good, or a fast food nightmare?