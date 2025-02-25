‘Then why is it packaged and sold in a plastic bag??’: Chef reveals how Ziploc bags are ‘ruining’ your cheeses. Then she reveals how to properly store it

Cook, author TV show host, and cheese enthusiast Eden Grinshpan (@edengrinshpan) issued a TikTok PSA on cheese storage. According to her, putting one’s cheese in Ziploc bags is a bad idea, and she offered up what she says are superior storage solutions.

Featured Video

However, throngs of folks who replied to her video, which accrued over 2.2 million views, disagree.

No cheese in plastic?

“If you’re storing your cheese in plastic bags, stop what you’re doing and watch this video,” she says.

Advertisement

Next, Grinshpan removes a block of cheese from a Ziploc-style bag and takes a bite. The cook and TV show host shares why she staunchly opposes storing cheese in these plastic bags.

“Cheese is alive,” she shares. “And it needs to breathe. So the answer, my friends, is parchment paper or wax paper.”

As she says this, Grinshpan slams a long brick of parchment paper on the counter before her. “They will be your best friend,” she says, before demonstrating how to properly store one’s cheese.

“Wrap your cheese, like so,” she instructs. “It has room to breathe.”

Advertisement

Conversely, she says, putting cheese inside of plastic creates an environment that’s less than ideal for cheese to thrive in. Basically, it’s a cheese greenhouse that forces the dairy to exist in a setting that’s harmful to its longevity.

“When you trap it in plastic, you’re creating a moisture-rich environment where mold will live and grow. So, this,” she says, holding up a Ziploc bag, pulling it several times in front of the camera. “This is a no-no.”

Parchment or wax

Following this, she holds up the brick of cheese wrapped in parchment paper. “This is a yes yes. A lot of people put it in kind of like a semi-closed plastic container. I just kind of throw it in the crisper. Aka, the drawer in your fridge,” she says. “We don’t want to throw out this beautiful creation.”

Advertisement

She further explains her recommended cheese preservation protocol in a caption for her clip: “Stop ruining your cheese with plastic bags. Cheese is too yummy (and expensive) to let it get moldy! We eat so much cheese in this house and this hack truly changed the game for us. Hope you appreciate it as much as we do.”

Additionally, Grinshpan adds another recommendation at the end of the caption about leaving portions of your cheese uncovered. Doing so may result in the cheese becoming dry or stale. “Note: make sure not to leave any parts of the cheese exposed (fridges are actually dehydrators). AND if you’re nervous it’ll dry out, you can place it in a plastic or glass container.”

Others agree

The Cheese Trail blog echoed Grinshpan’s statement about cheese being “alive.” Consequently, as the cook mentions in her TikTok, cheese lovers should avoid placing the stuff inside of plastic.

Advertisement

“Wrapping that leftover piece in plastic cling wrap is not such a great idea. You don’t want to suffocate it,” the blog states.

Instead, like the TikToker recommends, the blog advocates for utilizing wax or parchment paper to preserve your cheeses: “Wrap it in Formaticum paper, wax or parchment paper (wax paper is cheapest, so that’s what I use).”

The website says you can “put it in a plastic tub with a lid.” However, only after you wrap it in one of the three above-mentioned papers. Following this, the author explains why this method works: “That way it is wrapped to keep it moist but also has air to breathe.” Furthermore, Cheese Trail writes that both hard and soft cheeses can be sustained in this matter.

Moreover, AllRecipes also states using Ziploc bags is a “no-no” as Grinshpan warns. Instead, the outlet also suggests wax or parchment paper.

Advertisement

#cheeselover #kitchentips #foodorganization ♬ original sound – edeneats @edengrinshpan stop ruining your cheese with plastic bags🧀 cheese is too yummy (and expensive!) to let it get moldy! We eat so much cheese in this house and this hack truly changed the game for us. Hope you appreciate it as much as we do. Note: make sure not to leave any parts of the cheese exposed (fridges are actually dehydrators!) AND if you’re nervous it’ll dry out, you can place it in a plastic or glass container. #cheesestorage

Viewers were skeptical about the advice

Numerous folks who replied to Grinshpan’s video, however, stated that they didn’t approve of her recommendation. Many pointed out that the cheese we purchase, indeed, comes packaged in plastic wrapping.

“Flash news IT COMES IN PLASTIC,” one said.

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Cheese is sold in PLASTIC? I think we’ll live.”

One user said they tried Grinshpan’s advice with less-than-ideal results. “I did this and my cheese dried out immediately,” they penned.

Another, who stated that they work in packaging cheese, shared their cheese preservation protocols. According to them, “It needs to be cold. Vacuum seal it. Air ages it and accelerates mold.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Grinshpan via Instagram direct message for further comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.