“I should not be here”: British YouTuber documents being caught in Nepal’s uprising just one day into his trip

Nepalese youth began a political uprising against the country’s government on Sept. 8. One British YouTuber was unexpectedly thrust into the conflict during a planned vacation to Nepal.

How was the YouTuber caught in the Nepal uprising?

The Gen Z-led uprising against the country’s government was triggered by a short social media ban and corruption allegations, targeting the country’s government. Many videos of young Nepalese protesters went viral on TikTok.

However, one man who didn’t intend to protest began documenting the conflict.

In a video with over 24 million views, YouTuber wehatethecold shows scenes of government buildings on fire, civilians smashing vehicles, and protesters running away from conflict.

“I should not be here,” he says, parking his motorcycle as he flees a crowd.

He follows the crowd, chatting with protesters as police unleash teargas. When the protesters declare victory as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns, he marches with them as they hold up the country’s flag.

“I have truly witnessed history,” he yells. “On a stupid trip from Thailand to England on a [expletive] moped.”

In a follow-up video, the YouTuber films “the aftermath” of the uprising during the remainder of his vacation.

Nepalese locals take pictures with him, recognizing his coverage of the protests. He tours several historical sites and participates in an interview with a local news organization.

What did his viewers think of the experience?

Viewers praise him for his journalistic approach to documenting the conflict as he captured footage close to the center of the protest.

“One day as a vlogger, Day one as a journalist,” one writes in the comments of a TikTok highlighting the experience.

“Bro, you didn’t choose journalism, journalism chose u,” another says.

“He sleep a tourist, he woke up a journalist,” a third adds.

“Journalism distribution system strikes again,” a fourth jokes.

A fifth summarized the situation in the YouTube comments, saying, “Arrived as a tourist, stayed as a journalist, left as a legend.”

The Daily Dot reached out to wehatethecold for further comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to wehatethecold for further comment.




