‘I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton at the grocery store’: Woman offers neighbor eggs from her yard. There’s just 1 problem

A woman is going viral on TikTok after alleging that a neighbor turned down her offer for free yard eggs.

In this economy, where egg prices seem to be increasing by the day, an offer such as the one Lee (@truecrimewithleelee) extended seems too good to be true. But Lee says the neighbor ultimately rejected her request, claiming that the content creator’s eggs were dirty and the yolks were off-colored.

“People are so ungrateful,” Lee writes in both the text overlay and caption of her video. As of Monday, her clip had amassed more than 268,300 views.

Was there anything wrong with the eggs?

Though she doesn’t advertise this in her TikTok bio, it’s suggested that Lee cultivates her chicken eggs. She says a neighbor recently complained about how expensive eggs have become and offered to give her some.

Lee says her neighbor, however, wasn’t too jazzed about receiving eggs that weren’t store-bought. The neighbor, Lee says, called Lee’s eggs dirty and took issue with the yolk’s color, which was more orange than yellow.

“That means it’s fresher,” Lee says of her eggs.

She adds, “Do you realize when store-bought eggs are picked up from a farm, they sit on that truck for days? Then they sit in a processing plant.”

In the end, Lee says she couldn’t understand why her “ungrateful” neighbor turned her down. Her excuse, at least, was that she didn’t feel “comfortable” eating the food hatched from chickens in Lee’s yard, Lee continues.

“I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton at the grocery store because I ain’t offering her [expletive] else,” Lee says.

Egg prices are skyrocketing

Thanks to an aggressive strain of avian, or bird, flu, the cost of eggs has risen. Some restaurants have already taken notice. Earlier in the month, for instance, Waffle House announced that it added a 50-cent surcharge per egg.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem as though egg prices will decrease anytime soon. According to CNN, which cites data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices rose 14% from November to December alone and are expected to jump another 20% this year.

CBS News, meanwhile, published a price tracker in February, which shows that the cost of one dozen eggs has increased 219% from 2019 to 2025 (from $1.55 to $4.95).

That’s not even the worst of it, though. In some parts of the nation, according to Axios, 12 eggs can cost as much as $7.

Bird flu has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens per month. Given that the disease is fatal, it requires the government to cull entire flocks once the virus has been detected.

“Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while. Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately, this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue,” Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, told CNN earlier in the month.

Viewers can’t understand “ungrateful” neighbor

In the comments section of Lee’s video, several users similarly questioned why someone would turn down free food—let alone pricey eggs.

“Girl was offered ORGANIC and she complained??!” one woman questioned.

“Ayo yo who turns down FREE AND FRESH EGGS???” another asked.

“That’s crazy,” a third viewer said of Lee’s story. “They’re fresh from the source.”

Indeed, several viewers insisted that farm-fresh eggs are the best ones out there.

“People think an egg is an egg,” one commenter said. “Not so! Store-bought eggs are weeks old. You can tell the difference, too. Farm fresh eggies are the BEST!”

“I love fresh eggs,” another echoed. “They have more flavor than store-bought because the chicken’s diet is better.”

“The quality is so much better than store-bought, too,” a third woman said of farm-fresh eggs.

Meanwhile, some commenters say they would’ve been happy to have received Lee’s eggs.

“Oh honey, I would love to have just a half dozen,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ll take the ones she turned down,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lee via TikTok comment.

