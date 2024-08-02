‘I have not finished a single meal since starting’: Worker slams meals provided at the Olympics

A worker is slamming the meals she is provided at the Olympics—and apparently, she isn’t the only one complaining about the quality of the catering at the international event.

TikTok user Marsie (@marslikethebar) is in Paris for the Olympics, and she’s been spending some of her time there reviewing her meals. Suffice it to say that she is not pleased with the offerings. On Monday, she posted a video while eating a bowl of overcooked spaghetti, and it has since amassed 2.6 million views.

In the video, Marsie uses the sound from the 2018 film Nobody’s Fool, which features Tiffany Haddish saying, “Ooooh, this is nice. Girl. All this is you right here? It don’t smell like roaches in here or nothing.” Marsie lip-syncs the sound while demonstrating the congealed state of her pasta.

In the caption, she writes, “I have not finished a single meal since starting the (I WORK AT THE OLYMPICS).”

Why is Olympic cuisine such a letdown?

The post has also amassed more than 2,200 comments as of this writing. Commenters commiserated with Marsie’s situation, offered suggestions, and questioned why Paris, a city known for its culinary scene, couldn’t supply guests with proper meals.

One viewer wrote, “The protein shortage is wild. how did they not consider thousands of athletes needed more protein than the average people.”

A second viewer wrote, “I would be upsetti spaghetti.”

A third viewer said, “So France, who is known for their culinary, is just doing the least? I feel like this was their protest.” In response, Marsie wrote, “I genuinely think catering for 50,000 people a day is hard.”

Someone else said, “Feels like sabotage. The bed, the food, no AC, no blackout curtains.” Marsie replied, “The beds are so comfy though. And I have AC.”

What about the muffins?

Another top comment reads, “One guy is surviving on chocolate muffins.” Unfortunately, Marsie responded, “I am yet to find one.”

Someone else echoed this suggestion. “Henrik from Norway is making me want one of the muffins.” Marsie said, “Same.”

In a follow-up video posted Tuesday, Marsie is at the muffin section of the breakfast buffet—and there is a big empty hole where the chocolate muffins presumably once sat. “Looking for the chocolate muffins at the Olympics, but I’m pretty sure that Norwegian swimmer stole them all,” she writes in on-screen text.

In the video’s caption, Marsie clarifies, “This is a joke, and I am an aid, not an athlete. Still at the Olympics, though, which is super cool.”

The Olympian in question is Henrik Christiansen, who is a swimmer with Team Norway. he has indeed embraced the chocolate muffin on his own TikTok profile. He’s gone so far as to sleep with them near his bed, carry them around on walks, and even profess some (satirical) romantic attraction to them.

Is there a protein shortage at the Olympics?

According to a Delish article from July 30, there is currently a protein shortage at the Paris Olympics, and it can be attributed to The Games’ “climate-friendly” menu.

“Sodexo Live!, the French company responsible for catering in the Games, announced Monday that they are increasing the quantities of popular protein items, such as eggs and grilled meats, in response to athletes’ complaints,” the article states.

The article links to a Reuters piece from July 29 that includes a statement from Olympic organizers admitting they’ve had to make adjustments after complaints from the athletes. That apparently includes more than 700 kilos of additional eggs and another ton of meat.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marsie and Christiansen via TikTok comment and direct message.

