“If you know, you know”: Man’s video making fun of women who like to travel backfires

A man went viral on TikTok for aiming at women who—checks notes—like to travel.

Luke (@lukelsf), who posts frequently about dating and women, shared a clip in late August suggesting that women who post their trips online are walking red flags.

“When she’s a 10/10 and you think you’re good to go, but you check her IG highlights and you see this,” he wrote in the text overlay.

The video then shows an Instagram highlights reel packed with trips to Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, Albania, and Florence. It wasn’t clear if Luke had a specific woman in mind—or why exploring the world automatically counts as a warning sign—but the point landed loud and clear.

“If you know, you know,” he captioned the clip.

Unsurprisingly, women weren’t having it. As of Friday, the video had racked up more than 1.1 million views, sparking a flood of reactions and comments.

What point is he trying to make?

Someone with a more generous read of Luke’s video might conclude that the content creator isn’t saying that women who travel are automatically a red flag. He may, in fact, be pointing to a particular vibe some people read into frequent travel—when it starts to look like escapism and a focus on superficial experiences.

Last year, in the Reddit thread r/UnpopularOpinion, another man seemed to echo Luke’s point.

“The current obsession with traveling is one of the most unattractive—and frankly, red flag-worthy—traits in dating, especially in women,” the poster said. He alleged that women who use travel as a “defining feature” raise questions about their ability “to commit.”

But even that opinion got him roasted.

That’s because, on the other hand, travel can be incredibly positive. Women who explore the world often show confidence and the ability to handle challenges on their own. Solo travel in particular can also strengthen individuality.

The line between red flags and positive traits usually comes down to balance. A love of travel that complements a stable life is widely seen as attractive. When travel starts to define a person entirely, it can be read as a warning sign, but that reading is highly subjective—and seems to be an opinion held by a few men on the internet.

Women roast him for his take

Since Luke didn’t explain what about a woman loving to travel makes her a red flag, many commenters took him at face value. And they were not having it.

His suggestion that travel automatically equals a red flag struck many as absurd, and they weren’t shy about calling him out.

“God forbid a girl likes to travel,” one woman wrote.

“Hate an insecure man,” said another.

“So now to be considered ‘cool girl,’ girls need to hide that they like to travel?” another asked.

Others suggested Luke was hating because he couldn’t afford to take a girl on the trips she enjoys.

“It’s probably because you’re too insecure and can’t afford to be with a girl who likes to travel,” one person said.

“Only people who don’t travel and have zero money for it make this kind of video,” another said.

“Is it because you can’t afford to date a girl who likes to travel?” a third asked.

Then there were the few who agreed with his take.

“It’s a huge red flag, indicating the girl is restless, and probably depressed, cannot be by herself, cannot be at home, searching for validation all the time,” one user said.

“Biggest red flag ever,” said another.

And another added: “Massive red flag.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Luke via a TikTok comment.

